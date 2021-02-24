POCATELLO — Kadance Beck won the 106 title at the girls state wrestling final last Saturday, Feb. 13, at Pocatello High School. By way of the district tournament on Saturday, Feb. 20, she also qualified to compete at the sanctioned state championship event to be held later this month, as the Idaho High School Activities Association will sanction separate championship events for male and female wrestlers starting next year.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.