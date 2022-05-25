BOISE — Clearwater Valley’s baseball boys had hoisted the district title after a one-sided win when they faced Prairie in the playoffs one week earlier. Prairie’s Noah Behler — backed by solid defense — reversed the Pirates’ fortunes during the trophy game between the same teams last Saturday, May 21, at Capital High School.
Beyond stitching together a one-hit shutout of the Rams, Behler drove in what proved the winning runs with a two-out double to left field during the top of the third inning. Chase Kaschmitter had singled earlier in the inning, and Colton McElroy drew a walk ahead of Behler’s big hit.
Chase Kaschmitter struck again during the top of the fifth, following up younger brother Cody Kaschmitter’s double to left-center with a triple into the right field corner, pushing the lead to 3-0. Eli Hinds then drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field.
When CV finally threatened — Darring Cross singled to left field during the bottom of the fifth — Behler induced a fielder’s choice grounder to second base, where Travis Alfrey scooped it to shortstop Reece Shears for the force out. On a perfect day, the Pirates might have had an inning-ending double play, but their luck held even after a walk of the ninth batter brought up leadoff hitter Anthony Fabbi. Behler’s fourth pitch of the at bat turned into another grounder to Alfrey, who threw to Kaschmitter at first to end the threat.
Earlier in the tournament, and throughout the season before it, Fabbi proved prolific at the plate. During the semifinal, he notched two hits against eventual runner-up Genesee, which beat CV 7-3 after leading 6-0. Fabbi also had two hits during the quarterfinal, which the Rams won 16-2 over Garden Valley.
Prairie’s quarterfinal hinged on a seventh-inning rally. Shears walked, stole second and scored the tying run on Cody Kaschmitter’s single, according to the Lewiston Tribune, and the Pirates won on a hit by Eli Hinds, whose single brought in the winning run.
Behler also pitched effectively during that game, holding Rimrock to one run during the first three innings of what turned into a 10-9 comeback win for PHS.
Prairie’s semifinal contained the seeds of Troy’s title game victory over Genesee; the Trojans broke out to a 4-0 lead on the way to a 4-3 win over the Bulldogs, having blown out the Pirates 19-0 last Friday, May 20. During that one, Troy uncorked a nine-run second inning and led 16-0 after three.
The next day, the Pirates regrouped behind Behler.
“This was kind of a tale of two games,” PHS head coach Kyle Westhoff said. “Noah Behler just carried us all tournament. He was our most consistent pitcher, and I think our best lineup is out there in the infield when he pitches. We had two good games, and he was on the hill for both of them.”
