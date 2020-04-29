Grangeville High School senior Brittney Benavidez has inked a wrestling scholarship with Hastings College.
“I was at the girls state wrestling tournament and the Hastings coach came up to me and said she’d love for me to be on her team,” Benavidez told the Free Press Monday, April 27. “At that moment I was looking at a lot of other colleges, but she kept up with me every day. I did a virtual visit to Hastings because of the COVID, and it was really nice. And I love how Cara [Romeike, Hastings women’s wrestling coach] bonds with me as a wrestler. I’m excited to see where the program goes.”
Hastings is a small four-year college in Nebraska. Benavidez has traveled to many states for wrestling, but she hasn’t been to Nebraska before. She said some of her supporters here wish she’d have chosen somewhere closer, but, she said, she wants to see the middle part of the country and make a name for herself there.
Hastings announced last October that it would form a new women’s wrestling team and being part of a new program was a plus, Benavidez said. She plans to study sports management, because some day she would like to coach a high school or college team.
Benavidez said wants to go into coaching because she has seen the positive influence and difference in girls’ lives that coaches can make.
“I think that would be the perfect thing,” she said. “Eventually I want to come home and build a program for girls wrestling here in Grangeville.”
