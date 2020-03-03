Big adjustment for GHS in first season ‘AC — after Chase’

“It feels like a rebuilding year, because we’ll have to play more to manufacture runs than to get one guy as many at-bats as possible,” coach Lee Nadiger told the Free Press March 2. “We have a lot of guys back that have played a lot of baseball, but it’s a new era. It’s AC, after Chase, and I think we’ll be pretty good,” referring to graduated star Chase Adkison, who is playing baseball at Boise State.
Nadiger anticipates a roster of 19 or 20 will show out once the state-qualified basketball boys transition to spring sports.
Grangeville’s first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Clearwater Valley.
