GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldog football boys ended up on the wrong side of a 14-3 final score last Friday night, Sept. 2, despite having done, in their coach’s eyes, much of what they needed to do to win.
“We improved across the board from Week 1,” head coach Jeff Adams said. “That was huge in every aspect of the game, except on the scoreboard. We tackled better, we blocked better, we didn’t turn the ball over. We created turnovers. We’ve just got to get the ball in the end zone every once in a while, when we got the field position, and we have to quit having brain farts about tackling so high. I’m very happy with how my kids did. I felt that we won every aspect of that game — except on the scoreboard.”
Adams pointed to the play of Cash Harris, Trid Charlie and Colin Goeckner.
“Another kid that doesn’t get a lot of credit, that people don’t notice that much, is Deven Morgan,” Adams said. “Deven starts at defensive end and he’s very good at it. Deven had to move over and play defensive tackle, and we didn’t miss a beat there. Then when my starting guard had some helmet issues, Deven went in and played guard on offense. So he played three positions and we never missed a beat —it’s pretty special to have a kid that smart on the team who can fill in anywhere. He did a great job and I’m really proud of him.”
Grangeville’s best chance for a touchdown came when Cody Klement threw toward Carter Mundt in the end zone.
“Carter ran a great route,” Adams said. “We had good pass protection. The ball was right there, but just off his fingertips. I thought that was our shot. There was a couple of times that our offense got the ball on their side of the field and we couldn’t crack the code. But again, they’re only going to get better. That time, I thought all we had to do is score a touchdown, and I thought they were going to break. I thought physically we beat them up and I thought we controlled the game. If Mundt comes down with that pass that was going to be the backbreaker.”
Next, Grangeville (0-2) hosts 3A defending state champion Weiser on Friday night, Sept. 9. “A lightning delay last year gave them a chance to make some adjustments, and after that they put it to us pretty good. I love to win more than anybody in the world, but we’re going to play teams that make us better. If we continue to grow in leaps and bounds — and we are going to — this young team is going to be very good.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.