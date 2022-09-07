Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldog football boys ended up on the wrong side of a 14-3 final score last Friday night, Sept. 2, despite having done, in their coach’s eyes, much of what they needed to do to win.

“We improved across the board from Week 1,” head coach Jeff Adams said. “That was huge in every aspect of the game, except on the scoreboard. We tackled better, we blocked better, we didn’t turn the ball over. We created turnovers. We’ve just got to get the ball in the end zone every once in a while, when we got the field position, and we have to quit having brain farts about tackling so high. I’m very happy with how my kids did. I felt that we won every aspect of that game — except on the scoreboard.”

