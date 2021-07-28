2021 minibulls final poster

GRANGEVILLE - Olson's Mini Bull State Finals will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Border Days Arena. Gates open at 3 p.m. Junior barrels will be held between rounds. Tickets are $10. Contact Anna Wren, 208-790-0307, or Toby Olson, 208-634-9229.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments