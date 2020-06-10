2020 Border Days Rodeo barrels and local team roping entries will be open 5-7 p.m. June 15-29 until full – and organizers say the slots fill up quickly. Call Megan Petersen to enter at 208-451-4416.
The 109th annual Grangeville Border Days Rodeo is set to run July 2-4, starting at 6 p.m. that Thursday and continuing with shows at the same times that Friday and Saturday. Parades are set for 2 p.m. each day.
Look for the main entry details at icarodeo.com, and main entries will be through enterup.biz later this month.
