GRANGEVILLE — Full slates of team roping, breakaway roping and barrel racing each night this July 1-2-3 make up the backbone at the 110th annual Border Days Rodeo. There will be plenty of saddle bronc and bull riding and tiedown roping, too, as well as all the usual events.
Rodeos are at 6 p.m. each night and slack time featuring 18 breakaway roping runs will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2.
Look for bareback riding on Thursday and Friday nights. With 11 saddle bronc riders slated Thursday and 24 total, the first night figures to be a big night. Ranch broncs are scheduled Friday and Saturday nights.
As of Monday, 12 of 23 pro bull riders were scheduled for Thursday night, including Grangeville High School alum Alex Koberstein. Look for steer wrestling mainly on Thursday and Friday nights,
Thursday also features 11 of 25 tiedown ropers, 12 of 32 pro team roping teams, 12 of 54 breakaway ropers, and 12 of 36 barrel racers.
A few novice saddle bronc riders are scheduled Thursday and Saturday, and five of 10 novice bull riders are scheduled Saturday.
Thursday night, July 1, is “Pink Out The Stands” family night with admission $40 for the whole family. Regular admission is $15 for those as young as 12, $5 for those younger than 12 and free for those younger than six.
Slack time admission is $5.
