Border Days Rodeo entries open Monday, June 24. To enter online go to ica.enterup.biz or call 208- 845-2051 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT that day only.
For local events — Lee Woods Memorial local team roping, local barrels — register by calling Justin DeFord at 208-816-3580.
Border Days Rodeos planned 6 p.m. each night this July 4-5-6
This Grangeville Border Days, rodeos will be at 6 p.m. July 4, July 5 and July 6.
Slack time events will be held at 10 a.m. July 5.
Details are online at grangevilleborderdays.org.
