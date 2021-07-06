Off And Bucking

Barebacking riding and the 110th annual Grangeville Border Days Rodeo are out of the gate and running Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Thursday's high score, unofficially, was a 79.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Bareback riding: 1, Brody Smith 81; 2, Tyler Smith 77; 3, Payton Wright 75; 4, Aaron Buckley 72.

Tie down roping: 1, Chase Joyce 8.4; 2, Shane Erickson 8.6; 3, Hunter McClain 9.3; 4t, Justin Parke 9.8; 4t, Tommy Jack Rose 9.8; 6, Matt Nauman 10.7.

Saddle bronc: 1, Noah Jones 78; 2t, Hayden Hall 75; 2t, Cody Faulkner 75; 2t, Luke McKay 75; 2t, Ryan Verling 75; 6, Mike Reed 66.

Breakaway roping: 1t, Lindsey Felton 2.0; 1t, Katie McFarlane 2.0; 3, Quincy Pendergrass 2.3; 4, Candida Eldridge 2.4; 5, Eryn Maddock 2.7; 6, Paige Portenier 2.8; 7t, Taylor Eller 3.0; 7t, Brynn Lehrman 3.0; 7t, Kallie Foust 3.0.

Ranch bronc: 1t, Caden McCarthy 76; 1t, Gabe McKay 76; 3, Cody McCarthy 70.

Steer wrestling: 1, Bodee Foster 5.9; 2, Traver Johnson 8.2; 3, Bryce Harrison 8.3; 4, Colin Wolfe 9.2; 5, Brandon White 10.8.

Team roping: 1, Dillon Holyfield/Breck Ward 5.5; 2, Jared McFarlane/Taylor Duby 5.8; 3t, Indigo Sappington/Brady White 5.9; 3t, Matt Azevado/Scott McCulloch 5.9; 5, Jared Thompson/Paul Dunn 6.2; 6, Benjamin Eels/Trenton Milburn 6.7.

Barrel racing: 1, Cambria Estep 17.613; 2, Acee Lucero 17.820; 3, Taylor Eller 18.155; 4, Cora Walker 18.328; 5, Kimberly Williams 18.350; 6, Maddie Hall 18.511; 7, Whitley Sharp 18.530; 8, Rosie Milburn 18.634.

Bull riding: 1, Mossy Waite 84.

Novice bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding: No qualified rides.

Local team roping: 1, Blake Davies/Bubba Braucher 11.5; 2, Katie Marek/Bill Marek 13.9; 3, Austin Brannan/Nathan Duckworth 16.6.

Local barrels: 1, Laramie Richardson (Ferdinand) 19.592; 2, Macy Morrow (Harpster) 20.144; 3, Cressis Holes 20.251; 4, Brooklyn Auker (Winchester) 20.37. 5, Audry Winkles (Grangeville) 20.655; 6, Caryss Barger (Grangeville) 20.700.

