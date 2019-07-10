The area’s biggest rodeo prize was won Saturday night, July 6, by bull rider Dalton Davis, who scored an 81 late in the evening to win not only the first-place purse: As the only bull rider to post a qualified ride, Davis scooped up all the ground money – totaling $2,156 in all.
It was a nice payoff for Davis, who was sent down hard by a Gold Buckle Rodeo bareback horse right out of the gate on Friday night.
Including Davis, seven competitors won $1,000 or more at the 108th Grangeville Border Days rodeo, with Danny Aliers (78, $1,242) in saddle bronc, Shelbie Allen (2.2, $1,213) and Amanda Hodges (2.3, $1,055) in breakaway roping, Amber Alsterlund (18.037, $1,125) in barrel racing, and Jordan Weaver/Taylor Duby (5.5, $1,088 ea.) in the team roping all banking four-digit payouts.
The top payouts in steer wrestling and tiedown roping both topped $900, with Quint Bell (5.4) taking first in the steer wrestling and Chase Joyce (9.5) topping the tie-down roping.
In total, the rodeo paid out more than $31,000, not counting local events.
In the local events, Cassie Woods and Gabe Richardson (18.5 on two catches) won the Lee Woods Memorial Team Roping and Micaela Farris won the local girls barrel racing (19.264).
