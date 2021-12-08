NEW MEADOWS — Tory Chmelik (23 points), Luke Stubbers (15) and Cody Wassmuth (11) all put up double-digits as St. John Bosco blew out Meadows Valley 56-22 on the first night of boys basketball season Nov. 30.

Leading by seven after one quarter and by 17 at halftime, the Bosco boys unleashed a 17-2 run during the third quarter.

