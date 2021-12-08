NEW MEADOWS — Tory Chmelik (23 points), Luke Stubbers (15) and Cody Wassmuth (11) all put up double-digits as St. John Bosco blew out Meadows Valley 56-22 on the first night of boys basketball season Nov. 30.
Leading by seven after one quarter and by 17 at halftime, the Bosco boys unleashed a 17-2 run during the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.