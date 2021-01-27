COTTONWOOD — A 63-39 win over Nezperce on Jan. 19 marked St. John Bosco’s first league win of the season, with Luke Stubbers (17 points), Cody Wassmuth (13) Tory Chmelik (11) and Clay Weckman (10) all scoring double-digits, per the Lewiston Tribune.
Bosco beats Nezperce
- By Andrew Ottoson / Idaho County Free Press
