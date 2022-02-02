St. John Bosco Academy logo
COTTONWOOD — Cody Wassmuth (17 points) and Clay Weckman (11) scored double-digits for St. John Bosco, which beat Salmon River 54-37 on Jan. 28. Garret Shepherd scored 19 for SRHS.

Against Deary on Jan. 31, the Patriots prevailed 45-42, having staked out a double-digit lead through three quarters, then having weathered a late surge.

Cody Wassmuth scored 14 points and Clay Weckman (12) and Levi Wassmuth (10) added double-digits.

