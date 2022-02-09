CRAIGMONT — Julia Wassmuth (16 points) paced the St. John Bosco basketball girls past Highland 40-11 on Friday night, Feb. 4. The Patriots, leading 24-5 after halftime, shut the Huskies out during the third quarter. On Feb. 5, Kendrick beat St. John Bosco 47-25, holding the Patriots without a double-digit scorer. Jade Prigge and Raylie Warren scored eight apiece. The outcome put the Patriots in an elimination game to be played after press time Feb. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.