CRAIGMONT — Julia Wassmuth (16 points) paced the St. John Bosco basketball girls past Highland 40-11 on Friday night, Feb. 4. The Patriots, leading 24-5 after halftime, shut the Huskies out during the third quarter. On Feb. 5, Kendrick beat St. John Bosco 47-25, holding the Patriots without a double-digit scorer. Jade Prigge and Raylie Warren scored eight apiece. The outcome put the Patriots in an elimination game to be played after press time Feb. 8.

