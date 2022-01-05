COTTONWOOD — The St. John Bosco boys have shown strength in the Whitepine League’s lower division already, and have league games coming up Jan. 6 against Timberline and Jan. 11 at Nezperce. They beat Nezperce by 15 earlier in the season, and will rematch with Timberline Jan. 25 in Wieppe.

