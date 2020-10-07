Sunday Night Mixed
Team records: The 3 G’s 9-3; L. L. & M. 8-4; Strike-a-Delics 8-4; R.A.D. 6-6; Laughing 10 Pins 5-7; Lucky Strikes 5-7; 44 MAG 4-8; 3 Quarters 3-9.
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson(L10) 220; Janine Wilson(L10) 201; Louie Serrano (L10) 211; Doug McRoberts(RAD) 186; Paul Gilmore(3G) 200-203-221; Mathyou Perrault(SAD) 213; Heath Bradford(SAD) 236; Cody Aiken(3Q) 155; Mike Sonnen(LLM) 235-265; Linda Sonnen (LLM) 200-215; David Waddington (LS) 180; Gary Kalmbach (44) 197.
High Series: Cheyenne Hudson(LP) 572; Mike Sonnen(LLM) 635; Linda Sonnen (LLM) 573; Doug McRoberts(RAD) 512; Paul Gilmore (3G) 624; Heath Bradford(SAD) 560; Cody Aiken(3Q) 380; Gary Kalmbach(44) 495; David Waddington(LS) 486.
Monday Morning Ladies
Team records: Hits & Misses 8-0; Bowling Gang 10-2; Lady Eagles 5-7; Misfits 4-8; All Stars 3-9.
High Games: Barb Remacle (M) 192; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 189; Pat Cash (AS) 125; Val Stone (LE) 157; Nancy Burg(LE) 182; Nita Musick (HM) 159.
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 503; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 482; Val Stone (LE) 464; Pat Cash (AS) 358; Joyce Dickey (HM) 394.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Team records: Bud’s Power Sports 8-4; Inland Cellular 7.5-4.5; Cross Continuous Gutters 7-5; Camas Lanes 7-5; ANS 6-6; Gortsema Motors 5-7; Super 8 4.5-7.5; P1FCU 2-2.
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 220; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 191; Val Stone (IC) 206; Meloni Gortsema(GM) 169; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 180; Georgia Beeh (BPS) 219; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 156; Lacey Bybee (P1) 151.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 548; Linda Sonnen (S8) 550; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 434; Val Stone (IC) 551; Yvette Wilde (CC) 481; Mandi Riener (BP) 473; Marie Hinkson(ANS) 367; Lacey Bybee (P1) 334.
Thursday Merchants
Team records: Bell Equipment 9-3; Camas Lanes 8-4; Cash & Carry Foods 7-5; Grangeville Glass 7-5; Camas Body Shop 6.5-5.5; Walco, Inc. 5-7; Idaho Forest Group 3-9; Marek Enterprises 2.5-9.5.
High Games: Gary Kalmbach (GG) 195; Doug McRoberts (CL) 213; Joseph Walater (CBS) 226; Chase Bentley (ME) 169; Randy Fischer (WI) 211; Heath Bradford (CCF) 211; Kent Roberts (IFG) 190; Mike Sonnen (BE) 224-255; Louie Serrano (BE) 220-257; Chad Biebow (BE) 216-222.
High Series: Bill Jacobs(GG) 508; Doug McRoberts (CL) 551; Joseph Walter (CB) 587; Wyatt Perry (ME) 426; Randy Fischer (WI) 532; Kent Roberts (IFG) 520; Mike Sonnen (BE) 632; Louie Serrano (BE) 683; Chad Biebow (BE) 622.
Friday Mixed
Team records: Slop Shots 9-3; Randy’s Rollers 7-5; Lickety Splits 7-5; Off the Wall 7-5; Hook’ Em 5-7; Team 8 5-3; Babes & Balls 0-8.
High Games: Kristina Stamper (LS) 170; Wade Peterson (LS) 170; Doug McRoberts (RR) 203; Michael Hinkson (ow) 144; Shawn Shaw (BB) 194; Joseph Walter (8) 210-213; Cody Funke (HE) 152; Lyman Gilmore (SS) 166.
High Series: Wade Peterson(LS) 458; Doug McRoberts (RR) 518; Alex Fiske (OW) 367; Shawn Shaw (BB) 499; Joseph Walter (8) 605; Cody Funke (HE) 373; Lyman Gilmore (SS) 467.
