Camas Lanes
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Camas Lanes 4-0 25-7; Gortsema Motors 0-4 20-12; Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0 19-13; Super 8 4-0 19-13; Inland Cellular 3-1 18½ -13½; Bud’s Power Sports 0-4 11½ -20½; The Tire Ladies 0-4 8-24; ANS 1-3 7½ -224½.
High Games: Jessica Adams (S8) 139; Abbie Hudson (CL) 169; Val Stone (IC) 141; Mandi Riener (BPS) 169; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 150; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 144; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 107; and Lacey Bybee (TG) 118.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 471; Jessica Adams (S8) 326; Mandi Riener (BPS) 453; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 430; Val Stone (IC) 384; Jennifer Enneking (CC) 406; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 281; and Polly Mozingo (TG) 317.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Walco, Inc. 3-1 22-10; Grangeville Glass 3-1 22-10; Cash & Carry Foods 4-0 20-12; Gem Chain Bar 1-3 18-14; Les Schwab Tires 1-3 18-14; Idaho Forest Group 4-0 18-14; and B&B Bargains 0-4 8-24.
High Games: Casey Wilsey (Gcb) 201; Bill Jacobs (GG) 192; Rick Northrup (IFG) 204; Louie Serrano (CCF) 222-231; Joe Jones (WI) 208; Chase Bentley (BB) 155; and Lane Pilant (LS) 183.
High Series: Casey Wilsey (GCB) 519; Bill Jacobs (GG) 508; Rick Northrup (IFG) 563; Louie Serrano (CCF) 631; Joseph Jones (WI) 510; Chase Bentley (BB) 412; and Joseph Walter (LS) 432.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Hook ‘Em 2-2 18½-13½; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 3-1 18-14; Meisner’s Maulers 1-3 17½-14½; Randy’s Rollers 2-2 17-15; J.S.T.H. 2-2 14-18; Spare Me 2-2 11-21.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 169; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 191; Dan Schaub (HE) 168; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 179; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 164; and Lewis Meisner (MM) 238.
High Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 458; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 503; Dan Schaub (HE) 472; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 472; Casey Peterson (2/2) 465; and Lewis Meisner (MM) 501.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 3-1 21-11; Strike-A-Delics 3-1 19-13; Lucky Strikes 1-3 18-14; 44 MAG 3-1 16-16; 3 Quarters 1-3 15-17; R.A.D. 1-3 14-18; Pin Pickers 3-1 14-18; The 3 Gs 1-3 11-21.
High Games: Bryan Gilmore (3G) 170; Cody Aiken (3Q) 185; Randy Fischer (RAD) 166; Heath Bradford (SAD) 193; Archi Tirado (LS) 155; Bill Jacobs (44) 181; Louie Serrano (L10P) 236; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 236; and Myron Hidecker (PP) 170.
High Series: Bryan Gilmore (3G) 476; Heath Bradford (SAD) 540; Louis Serrano (L10) 592; Randy Fischer (RAD) 530; Cody Aiken (3Q) 451; Archi Tirado (LS) 409; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 468; and Bill Jacobs (44) 469.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 4-0 24-8; The Rookies 2-2 20½ -11½; Bowling Gang 3-1 16½ -15½; All Stars 2-2 14-18; Lady Eagles 1-3 10-22.
High Games: Maggie Helbert (R) 156; Nancy Berg (LE) 136; Nancy Berg (LE) 144; Diane Balch (AS) 140; Brenda McRoberts (M) 194; and Lynn Sonnen (BG) 142.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 487; Nancy Berg (LE) 381; Maggie Halbert (TR) 451; Susan Brown (AS) 323; and Lynn Sonnen (BG) 387.
