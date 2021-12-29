Camas Lanes
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Cash & Carry Foods 3-1 38-18; Grangeville Glass 4-0 37-19; Gem Chain Bar 4-0 36-20; Idaho Forest Group 1-3 35-21; Walco, Inc. 0-4 29-27; Les Schwab Tires 4-0 26½-23½; B & B Bargains 0-4 20½-35½.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (Gcb) 209; Shawn Shaw (GG) 180; Jay Daniels (IFG) 192; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 212; Louie Serrano (CCF) 201; Morgan Pilant (WI) 161; Chase Bentley (BB) 161; Mike Smith (LS) 188.
High Series: Doug McRoberts (GCB) 554; Chuck Arnzen (GG) 493; Mike Pilant (IFG) 500; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 563; Randy Fischer (WI) 451; Chase Bentley (BB) 439; Lane Pilant (LS) 522.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: J.S.T.H. 3-1 33-23; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 3-1 32-24; Randy’s Rollers 3-1 31½ -24½; Meisner’s Maulers 1-3 29½ -26½; Spare Me 1-3 22½ -33½; Hook ‘Em 1-3 19½ -36½.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 182; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 200; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 164; Lewis Meisner (MM) 173; Dave Kretschmer (HE) 146; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 171.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (RR) 500; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 544; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 453; Lewis Meisner (MM) 475; Dave Kretschmer (HE) 416; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 460.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 2-2 36-20; Strike-A-Delics 3-1 30-26;44 MAG 3-1 29½ -26½; R.A.D. 1-3 28-28; 5 Pin Pickers 0-4 27-29; Lucky Strikes 1-3 26-30; The 3 Gs 4-0 24-32; 3 Quarters 2-2 23½ -32½.
High Games: Bryan Gilmore (3G) 220; Casey Wilsey (3G) 202; Cody Aiken (3Q) 156; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 189; Heath Bradford (SAD) 204-228; David Waddington (LS) 192; Bill Jacobs (44) 170; Louie Serrano (L10P) 194; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 170.
High Series: Bryan Gilmore (3G) 502; Heath Bradford (SAD) 626; Louie Serrano (L10) 540; Randy Fischer (RAD) 479; Cody Aiken (3Q) 416; David Waddington (LS) 476; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 457; Bill Jacobs (44) 462.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 1-3 40½ -15½; Bowling Gang 3-1 35½ -20½; The Rookies 1-3 31½ -24½; All Stars 4-0 26-30; Lady Eagles 3-1 22½ -32½.
High Games: Maggie Halbert (R) 153; Joyce Vessey (LE) 145; Pat Cash (AS) 132; Barb Remacle (M) 158; Terrie Helmich (BG) 151.
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 419; Nancy Berg (LE) 388; Maggie Halbert (TR) 429; Susan Brown (AS) 348; Terrie Helmich (BG) 390.
