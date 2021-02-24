Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 pins 4-0 52-32; Strike-a-Delics 4-0 51½-32½; The 3 G’s 0-4 45-40; R.A.D. 4-0 45-39; 3 Quarters 0-4 43½-40½; Lucky Strikes 1-3 35-49; L. L. & M. 3-1 33-51; 44 MAG 0-4 31-53.
High Games: Kolten Key (L10) 214; Randy Fischer(RAD)201-211; Paul Gilmore (3g) 200; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 223-231; Mike Sonnen(LLM)215-234; Linda Sonnen (LLM) 221; David Waddinton (LS) 177; Terry Kalmbach (44) 162; Cody Aiken(3Q) 164. High Series: Kolten Key (LP) 558; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 635; Randy Fischer (RAD) 600; Bryan Gilmore (3G) 475; Paul Gilmore (3G) 475; Mathyou Perrault (Sad) 614; David Waddington (LS) 498; Gary Kalmbach (44) 397; Cody Aiken (3Q) 458.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 1-3 50-30; Lady Eagles 1-3 53-27; Misfits 3-1 44½-31½; Hits & Misses 3-1 43-37; All Stars 3-1 36½-44½.
High Games: Brenda McRoberts (M) 179; Charlene Hinkley (bg) 158; Pat Cash (AS) 147; Alta Clark (LE) 144; Hanna Honaker (HM) 126. High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 494; Charlene Hinkley (LB) 370; Alta Clark (LE) 410; Pat Cash (AS) 365; Hanna Honaker (HM) 287.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 0-4 57½-30½; Camas Lanes 1-3 55-33; Cross Continuous Gutters 3½-½ 54½-33½; Inland Cellular ½-3½ 52½-36½; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 43-45; Super 8 4-0 32-56; PK Excavating 3-1 30½-57½; ANS 1-3 27-61.
High Games: Jessie Adams(S8) 134; Abbie Hudson (CL) 153; Val Stone (IC) 133; Laura Lockett (BPS) 179; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 152; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 189; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 130; Polly Mozingo (PK) 137.
High Series: Abbie Hudson (CL) 425; Jessie Adams (S8) 360; Laura Lockett (BPS) 464; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 439; Val Stone (IC) 377; Jennifer Enneking (CC) 437; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 347; Polly Mozingo (PK) 372.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Cash & Carry Foods 4-0 17-7; Camas Lanes 1-3 16-8; Walco, Inc. 1-3 16-8; Grangeville Glass 3-1 15-9; Idaho Forest Group 0-4 13-11; Camas Body Shop 3-1 11-13; Marek Enterprises 3-1 6-18; Bell Equipment 0-4 3-21.
High Games: Lewis Meisner (CL) 187; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 182; Louie Serrano (BE) 211; Mike Sonnen (BE) 219; Kent Roberts (IFG) 171; Heath Bradford (CCF) 191; Randy Fischer (WI) 180; Chase Bentley (ME) 150; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 192. High Series: Lewis Meisner (CL) 511; Ryan Adkison (GG) 475; Mike Sonnen (BE) 548; Kent Roberts (IFG) 477; John Meisner (CCF) 512; Randy Fischer (WI) 479; Chase Bentley (ME) 433; Joseph Walter (CBS) 497.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 3-1 17-7; Hook ‘Em 0-4 14-10; Slop Shots 3-1 16-8; Bowling Babes 1-3 13-11; Meisner’s Maulers 2-2 10-14; Lickety Splits 1-3 8-16; Off the Wall 4-0 11-13; Babes & Balls 2-27-17.
High Games: Mike Pilant (MM) 170; Randy Fischer (RR) 194; Heath Bradford (SS) 171; Shauntell Funke (HE) 133; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 174; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 188; Mike Smith (BB) 181. High Series: Lewis Meisner (MM) 455; Randy Fischer (RR) 522; Heath Bradford (SS) 477; Melinda Schaub (HE) 361; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 470; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 528; Joseph Walter (BB) 460.
