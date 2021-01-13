Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: The 3 G’s 1-3 42-26; Laughing 10 pins 3-1 39-29; Strike-a-Delics 4-0 38-30; 3 Quarters 3-1 37-31; R.A.D. 0-4 34-34; Lucky Strikes 1-3 29-39; L. L. & M. 0-4 28-40; 44 MAG 4-0 25-43.
Individuals: High Games: Louie Serrano (L10) 202; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 205; Randy Fischer (RAD) 167; Bryan Gilmore (3g) 202; Mike Wilsey (3G) 211; Heath Bradford (SAD) 213-235; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 183; David Waddington (LS) 155; Gary Kalmbach (44) 215-243; Julie Bentley (3Q) 167.
High Series: Louie Serrano (LP) 577; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 492; Randy Fischer (RAD) 477; Mike Wilsey (3G). 519; Heath Bradford (Sad) 606; David Waddington (LS) 414; Gary Kalmbach (44) 634; Julie Bentley (3Q) 460.
Monday Morning Ladies:
Teams: Bowling Gang 3-1 44-20; Lady Eagles 4-0 43-21; Misfits 2½-1½34½-29½; Hits & Misses 1-3 28-32; All Stars 1½-2½ 27½-36½.
Individuals: High Games:
Brenda McRoberts (M) 213; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 157; Pat Cash (AS) 154; Alta Clark (LE) 157; Bonita Perreault (HM) 129.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 531; Charlene Hinkley (LB) 384; Alta Clark (LE) 424; Pat Cash (AS) 416; Bonita Perreault (HM) 352.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 4-0 49½-22½; Camas Lanes 1-3 46-26; Cross Continuous Gutters 1-3 44-28; Inland Cellular 3-1 40-32; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 38-34; PK Excavating 3-1 23½-48½; ANS 0-4 23-49; Super 8 1-3 23-49.
Individuals: High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 152; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 168; Alta Clark ( IC) 195; Mandi Riener (BPS) 171; Linda Kaschmitter (GM) 144; Lynette Miller (CCG) 159; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 117; Polly Mozingo (PK) 137.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 447; Linda Sonnen (S8) 425; Mandi Riener (BPS) 461; Linda Kaschmitter (GM) 402; Alta Clark (IC) 504; Lynette Miller (CC) 448; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 305; Polly Mozingo(PK) 364.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Bell Equipment 1-3 40-16; Camas Lanes 1-3 32-24; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 31-25; Camas Body Shop 3-1 25½-30½; Grangeville Glass 3-1 25-31; Walco, Inc. 3-1 25-31; Marek Enterprises 1-3 25½ -31½; Cash & Carry Foods 1-3 21-35.
Individuals: High Games: Mike Wilsey (CL) 192; Gary Kalmbach(GG) 227; Jeremy Pettinger (BE) 201; Louie Serrano (BE) 224; Chad Biebow (BE) 242; Mike Sonnen (Be) 204-258; Kent Roberts (IFG) 266; Mike Pilant (IFG) 221; John Burkenbine (CCF) 214; Dan Fischer (WI) 200; Wyatt Perry (ME) 165; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 219.
High Series: Mike Wilsey (CL) 561; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 548; Mike Sonnen (BE) 629; Kent Roberts (IFG) 570; John Burkenbine (CCF) 540; Dan Fischer (WI) 518; Wyatt Perry (ME) 460; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 549.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Lickety Splits 3-1 30-20; Off the Wall 1-3 36½-23½; Randy’s Rollers 1-3 36-21; Slop Shots 3-1 30-30; Hook‘Em 1-3 25½-34½; Meisner’s Maulers 3-1 21-19; Babes & Balls 4-0 24-32; Bowling Babes 0-4 13-43.
High Games: Lewis Meisner (MM) 201-213; Doug McRoberts (RR) 185; Jerry Brehmer (SS) 169; Shawntell Funke (HE) 144; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 184; Heath Bradford (OTW) 184; Wade Peterson (LS) 165.
High Series: Lewis Meisner (MM) 613; Doug McRoberts (RR) 462; Jerry Brehmer (SS) 447; Shawntell Funke (HE) 365; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 537; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 491; Wade Peterson (LS) 432.
