Camas Lanes
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Camas Lanes 2-2 32-12; Cross Continuous Gutters 2-2 28-16; Gortsema Motors 4-0 28-16; Inland Cellular 2-2 23½ -20½; Super 8 I 0-4 20-24; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 20½ -23½; ANS 2-2 15½ -28; The Tire Girls 1-3 9-35.
High Games: Colleen Paul (S8) 130; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 185; Alta Clark (IC) 145; Laura Lockett (BPS) 143; Jolene Serrano (GM) 183; Lynette Miller (CCG) 178; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 125; Lacey Bybee (TG) 111.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 482; Colleen Paul (S8) 348; Laura Lockett (BPS) 323; Jolene Serrano (GM) 438; Jamie Russell (IC) 313; Lynette Miller (CC) 429; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 348; Lacey Bybee (TG) 295.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Cash & Carry Foods 3-1 31-13; Walco, Inc. 4-0 29-15; Grangeville Glass 1-3 28-16; Gem Chain Bar 3-1 28-16; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 26-18; Les Schwab Tires 1-3 19-25; B&B Bargains 1-3 13-31.
High Games: Mike Wilsey (Gcb) 216; Roger Nuxoll (GG) 147; Mike Pilant (IFG) 209; John Burkenbine (CC) 225; Louie Serrano (CCF) 205; Dan Fischer (WI) 202; Chase Bentley (BB) 149; Joseph Walter (LS) 167.
High Series: Mike Wilsey (GCB) 554; Chuck Arnzen (GG) 422; Mike Pilant (IFG) 519; Louie Serrano (CCF) 561; Randy Fischer (WI) 533; Chase Bentley (BB) 398; Joseph Walter (LS) 473.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 3-1 27-17; Meisner’s Maulers 0-4 23½ -20½; J.S.T.H. 4-0 23-21; Randy’s Rollers 4-0 23-21; Hook ‘Em 0-4 18½ -25½; Spare Me 1-3 17-27.
High Games: Randy Fischer (RR) 169; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 235; Dan Schaub (HE) 146; Brenda McRoberts (SM) 161; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 165; John Meisner (MM) 155; Lewis Meisner (MM) 155.
High Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 450; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 538; Melinda Schaub (HE) 389; Brenda McRoberts (SM) 479; Kristina Stamper (2/2) 436; John Meisner (MM) 442.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 4-0 32-12; 44 MAG 3-1 24-20; Strike-A-Delics 1-3 23-21; R.A.D. 3-1 23-21; Pin Pickers 1-3 21-23; Lucky Strikes 0-4 19-25; 3 Quarters 1-3 18-26; The 3 Gs 3-1 16-28.
High Games: Lyman Gilmore (3G) 175; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 200; Abbie Hudson (RAD) 186; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 187; David Waddington (LS) 149; Bill Jacobs (44) 172; Cheyenne Hudson (L10P) 210; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 164.
High Series: Casey Wilsey (3G) 495; Heath Bradford (SAD) 503; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 561; Randy Fischer (RAD) 466; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 442; David Waddington (LS) 366; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 450; Bill Jacobs (44) 466.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 1-3 32½-11½; The Rookies 4-0 26½ -17½; Bowling Gang 3-1 25½ -18½; All Stars 0-4 18-26; Lady Eagles 4-0 17½-26½.
High Games: Maggie Helbert (R) 147; Joyce Vessey (LE) 147; Susan Brown (AS) 139; Barb Remacle (M) 179; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 179.
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 511; Deanna Mortenson (LE) 391; Maggie Halbert (TR) 380; Susan Brown (AS) 356; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 445.
Tuesday Night Ladies:
Teams: Camas Lanes 3-1 35-13; Gortsema Motors 4-0 32-16; Cross Continuous Gutters 3-1 31-17; Inland Cellular 1-3 24½ -23½; Super 8 1-3 21-27; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 19½ -28½; Tire Girls 0-4 9-39; A.N.S. 1-3 8-40.
High Games: Meloni Gortsema (GM) 153; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 123; Lynette Miller (CCG) 151; Terrie Helmich (BPS) 160; Jessica Adams (S8) 145; Alta Clark (IC) 119; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 163.
High Series: Meloni Gortsema (GM) 376; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 272; Lynette Miller (CCG) 397; Terrie Helmich (BPS) 412; Jessica Adams (S8) 393; Alta Clark (IC) 331; Brenda McRoberts 433.
Sunday Nigh Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 3-1 35-13; Pin Pickers 4-0 25-22; 44 MAG 1-3 25-23; R.A.D. 1-3 24-24; Strike-A-Delics 0-4 23-25; 3 Quarters 4-0 22-26; Lucky Strikes 0-4 19-29; 3 Gs 3-1 19-29.
High Games: Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 181; Heath Bradford (SAD) 181; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 192; Cheyenne Hudson (l10) 211; Louie Serrano (l10) 222; Randy Fischer (RAD) 182; Bill Jacobs (44) 170; Casey Wilsey (3g) 191; Cody Aiken (3q) 191; David Waddington (ls) 136.
High Series: Heath Bradford (SAD) 524; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 523; Louie Serrano (l10) 586; Randy Fischer (RAD) 480; Bill Jacobs (44) 496; Casey Wilsey (3g) 553; Cody Aiken (3q) 464; David Waddington (ls) 379.
Monday Morning
Teams: Misfits 2-2 34-13; Rookies 2-2 28-19; Bowling Gang 3-1 27-20; Lady Eagles 3-1 21-26; All Stars 1-3 19-29.
High Games: Val Stone (le) 157; Susan Brown (as) 133; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 146; Brenda McRoberts (M) 161; Sandy Worth (R) 166.
High Series: Val Stone (le) 425; Susan Brown (ls) 337; Terrie Helmich (bg) 389; Brenda McRoberts (M) 458; Maggie Helbert (R) 423.
