Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 62½; Pin Pickers 60; RAD 58½; 44 Mag 57½; Strike-A-Delics 51; 3 Quarters 48½; Lucky Strikes 42; 3 G’s 36.
High Games and Series: Myron Hidecker (PP) 201-522; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 203-531; Heath Bradford (SAD) 193-520; Louie Serrano (L10) 222-228-646; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 205; Gary Kalmbach (44) 172; Bill Jacobs (44) 463; Cody Aiken (3Q) 187-434; Lyman Gilmore (3G) 175-476; David Waddington (LS) 188-488.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 88; Bowling Gang 71½; Lady Eagles 60; Rookies 59½; All Stars 38.
High Games and Series: Julie Bentley (M) 180-491; Pat Cash (AS) 146-406; Alta Clark (LE) 159; Deanna Mortenson (LE) 400; Sandy Forth (R) 175; Maggie Halbert (R) 455; Terrie Helmich (BG) 155-417.
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 80; Camas Lanes 76; Gortsema Motors 66; Inland Cellular 65½; Bud’s Power 48½; Tire Girls 37; A.N.S. 33; Super 8 32.
High Games and Series: Kim Hinkson (ANS) 153-346; Susan Brown (TG) 135-352; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 173-414; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 168-470; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 175-434; Val Stone (IC) 175-425; Laura Lockett (BPS) 133-382.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Grangeville Glass 40; Les Schwab Tires 35; Cash & Carry Foods 29; Rut Hard 26; B&B Bargains 26; Gem Chain Bar 24; Idaho Forest Group 22; Walco, Inc. 21.
High Games and Series: Lyman Gilmore (CC) 244; Louie Serrano (CCC) 214-220; Lewis Meisner (CCC) 202-236-625; Mike Wilsey (GCB) 205-569; Doug McRoberts (GCB) 200; Chase Bentley (BB) 226; Quincey Daniels (BB) 535; Mike Smith (LS) 213-224-589; Kolten Key (LS) 205; Shawn Shae (GG) 196-527; Randy Fischer (WI) 200-547; Rick Northrup (IFG) 203-538; Jonico Charley (RH) 175; Cody Charley 436.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 31; JSTH 30; Meisner’s Maulers 29; Spare Me 28½; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 25½; Hook ‘Em 12.
High Games and Series: Randy Fischer (RR) 202-480; Heath Bradford (JSTS) 201-560; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 192-557; Lewis Meisner (MM) 187-535; Denis Casey (MM) 187.
