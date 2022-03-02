Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 47½; RAD 47½; Pin Pickers 47; 44 Mag 46½; Strike-A-Delics 45; 3 Quarters 37½; Lucky Strikes 35; 3 G’s 30.
High Games and Series: Myron Hidecker (PP) 193-450; Randy Fischer (RAD) 189-545; Heath Bradford (SAD) 184-483; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 174-513; Bill Jacobs (44) 201; Gary Kalmbach (44) 571; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 160; Cody Aiken (3Q) 421; Bryan Gilmore (3G) 179-426; David Waddington (LS) 183-455.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 73; Bowling Gang 57½; Lady Eagles 49; Rookies 46½; All Stars 33.
High Games and Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 177-500; Susan Brown (AS) 115-341; Nancy Berg (LE) 200-526; Maggie Halbert (R) 181-457; Kim Schmidt (BG) 166; Lynn Sonnen 429.
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 64; Camas Lanes 58; Gortsema Motors 50; Inland Cellular 48½; Bud’s Power 41½; Super 8 29; Tire Girls 28; A.N.S. 23.
High Games and Series: Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 113-277; Susan Brown (TG) 124-359; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 158-470; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 159-446; Nancy Berg (GM) 141-407; Alta Clark (IC) 161-427; Jessie Adams (S8) 112-306; Laura Lockett (BPS) 160-437.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Grangeville Glass 19; Cash & Carry Foods 21; Idaho Forest Group 17; Rut Hard 14; Les Schwab Tires 14; Gem Chain Bar 13; Walco, Inc. 10; B&B Bargains 10.
High Games and Series: Lewis Meisner (CC) 211; John Burkenbine (CC) 217-501; Bob Aiken (GCB) 210; Doug McRoberts (GCB) 552; Wyatt Perry (BB) 152; Quincey Daniels (BB) 403; Joseph Walter (LS) 172; Mike Smith (LS) 441; Shawn Shaw (GG) 192-519; Dan Fischer (WI) 171-476; Tanner Maynard 245 (IFG); Jay Daniels (IFG) 214-559; Jonico Charley (RH) 177; Kris Wagenmann (RH) 423.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: JSTH 14; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 13; Spare Me 13; Meisners’ Maulers 13; Randy’s Rollers 12; Hook ‘Em 7.
High Games and Series: Randy Fischer (RR) 190; Doug McRoberts (RR) 503; Heath Bradford JSTS) 168-463; Alex Fiske (SM) 166; Brenda McRoberts (SM) 464; Denis Casey (MM) 202; Lewis Meisner 532; Dan Schaub (HE) 186-467; Wade Peterson (2/2) 168-425.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 66; Bowling Gang 53½; The Rookies 45½; Lady Eagles 41; All Stars 30.
High Games and Series: Maggie Halbert (R) 157-426; Susan Brown (AS) 173-394; Deanna Mortenson (LE) 141-386; Brenda McRoberts (M) 179-465; Kim Schmidt (BG) 139; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 351.
