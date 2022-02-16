Camas Lanes
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0; Camas Lanes 1-3; Gortsema Motors 3-1; Inland Cellular 3-1; Bud’s Power 4-0; Super 8 0-4; Tire Girls 1-3; A.N.S. 0-4.
High Games and Series: Marie Hinkson (ans) 94-252; Susan Brown (tg) 120-326; Jennifer Enneking (ccg) 149-418; Brenda McRoberts (cl) 173-463; Nancy Berg (gm) 153-424; Alta Clark (ic) 158; Val Stone (ic) 436; Terrie Helmich (bps) 156- 412.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Cash & Carry Foods 2-2; Idaho Forest Group 1-3; Grangeville Glass 3-1; Gem Chain Bar 3-1; Walco, Inc. 2-2; B&B Bargains 1-3; Les Schwab Tires 3-1; Rut Hard 3-1.
High Games and Series: Lewis Meisner (CC) 221-580; Casey Wilsey (GCB) 214-568; Wyatt Perry (BB) 179-507; Mike Smith (LS) 193-59; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 242-591; Dan Fischer (WI) 200; Joe Jones (wi) 525; Rick Northrup (IFG) 200; Kent Roberts 516; Kris Wagenmann (RH) 155-421.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 0-4; Randy’s Rollers 0-4; Meisners’ Maulers 4-0; JSTH 3-1; Spare Me 1-3; Hook ‘Em 4-0.
High Games and Series: Doug McRoberts (RR)189; Randy Fischer 519; Heath Bradford & Mike Pilant (JSTH) 198; Heath Bradford 527; Brenda McRoberts (SM) 180-493; Lewis Meisner (MM) 202-579; Dan Schaub (HE) 204-515; Lane Pilant (2/2) 190-507.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins ½ -3½; R.A.D. 3½ -½; 44 MAG 4-0; Pin Pickers 3-1; SAD 1-3; Lucky Strike 0-4; 3 Quarters 4-0; 3 Gs 0-4.
High Games and Series: Heath Bradford (SAD) 183-530; Gary Kalmbach (44) 185-515; David Waddington (LS) 157-434; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 195-487; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 215-512; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 186-528; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 190-508; Lyman Gilmore (3G) 149-428.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 4-0; The Rookies 1-3; Bowling Gang 4-0; All Stars 3-1; Lady Eagles 0-4.
High Games and Series: Maggie Halbert (R) 184-458; Diane Balch (AS) 133-364; Val Stone (LE) 152-425; Brenda McRoberts (M) 179-520; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 170-404.
