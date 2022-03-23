Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 55½; Pin Pickers 55; RAD 53½; 44 Mag 51½; Strike-A-Delics 48; 3 Quarters 45½; Lucky Strikes 41; 3 G’s 34.
High Games and Series: Brenda McRobets (PP) 171-484; Abbie Hudson (RAD) 159; Randy Fischer (RAD) 452; Heath Bradford (SAD) 152-415; Louie Serrano (L10) 203-216-246=665; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 201-235=606; Gary Kalmbach (44) 182-523; Nancy Berg (3Q) 177; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 446; Casey Wilsey (3G) 170-453; Archi Tirado (LS) 211-484.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 81; Bowling Gang 67½; Lady Eagles 56; Rookies 51½; All Stars 37.
High Games and Series: Julie Bentley (M) 198-532; Diane Balch (AS) 134; Susan Brown (AS) 354; Val Stone (LE) 176-443; Maggie Halbert (R) 153-403; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 159-438.
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 73; Camas Lanes 70; Gortsema Motors 63; Inland Cellular 59½; Bud’s Power 46½; Tire Girls 36; Super 8 31; A.N.S. 27.
High Games and Series: Kim Hinkson (ANS) 146-376; Amy Stamper (TG) 148-360; Lynette Miller (CCG) 172-498; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 191-533; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 169-479; Val Stone (IC) 147-406; Colleen Paul (S8) 132-355Mandi Reiner (BPS) 144-397.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Grangeville Glass 34; Les Schwab Tires 29; Cash & Carry Foods 26; B&B Bargains 22; Idaho Forest Group 20; Rut Hard 22; Gem Chain Bar 19; Walco, Inc. 19.
High Games and Series: Louie Serrano (CC) 235-535; Wade Peterson (GCB) 234-585; Quincey Daniels (BB) 175-435; Joseph Walter (LS) 207-488; Roger Nuxoll (GG) 184; Shawn Shaw 473; Joe Jones (WI) 193-545; Kent Roberts (IFG) 200-512; Kris Wagermann (RH) 191-482.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 28; Spare Me 25; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 24; JSTH 23; Meisners’ Maulers 21; Hook ‘Em 11.
High Games and Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 191-535; Joe Bowman (JSTS) 134-372; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 181-526; Terrie Helmich (MM) 176; Lewis Meisner (MM) 470; Melinda Schaub (HE) 160-410; Wade Peterson (2/2) 221-529.
