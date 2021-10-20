Camas Lanes
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 4-0 17-3; Camas Lanes 3-1 13-7; Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0 13-7; Inland Cellular 1-3 11½ -8½; Super 8 3-1 9-11; The Tire Ladies 0-4 7-13; Bud’s Power Sports 1-3 5-15; ANS 0-4 4½ -15½.
High Games: Colleen Paul (S8) 155; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 172; Jamie Russell (IC) 142; Mandi Riener (BPS) 128; Nancy Berg (GM) 153; Lynette Miller (CCG) 178; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 144; Rachael Robie (TG) 121.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 426; Colleen Paul (S8) 415; Mandi Riener (BPS) 363; Nancy Berg (GM) 411; Jamie Russell (IC) 356; Lynette Miller (CC) 437; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 349; Lacey Bybee (TG) 331.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Gem Chain Bar 3-1 15-5; Walco, Inc. 3-1 14-6; Cash & Carry Foods 1-3 12-8; Grangeville Glass 4-0 11-9; Les Schwab Tires 0-4 10-10; Idaho Forest Group 1-3 9-11; B & B Bargains 4-0 8-12.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (GCB) 244; Mike Wilsey (GCB) 223; Roger Nuxoll (GG) 173; Kent Roberts (IFG) 222; Jay Daniels (IFG) 212; Rick Northrup (IFG) 200; John Burkenbine (CCF) 208; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 202; David Waddington (CCF) 209; Dan Fischer (WI) 191; Chase Bentley (BB) 168; Lane Pilant (LS) 162.
High Series: Mike Wilsey (GCB) 580; Shawn Shaw (GG) 479; Jay Daniels (IFG) 495; Kent Roberts (IFG) 571; John Burkenbine (CCF) 581; Dan Fischer (WI) 517; Chase Bentley (BB) 426; Lane Pilant (LS) 426.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Meisner’s Maulers 3-1 13½-65½; Hook ‘Em 3-1 11 ½ -8 ½; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 1-3 10-10; J.S.T.H. 4-0 9-11; Randy’s Rollers 0-4 8-12; Spare Me 1-3 8-12.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 185; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 222; Dave Kretschmer (HE) 160; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 227; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 200; Lewis Meisner (MM) 210.
High Series: Randy Fischer (RR) 478; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 567; Dave Kretschmer (HE) 466; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 559; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 455; Lewis Meisner (MM) 556.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Lucky Strikes 4-0 14-6; Strike-A-Delics 3-1 13-7; Laughing 10 Pins 3-1 13-7; Pin Pickers 1-3 9-11; 44 MAG 2-2 8-12; The 3 Gs 2-2 8-12; 3 Quarters 0-4 8-12; R.A.D. 1-3 7-13.
High Games: Bryan Gilmore (3G) 297; Cody Aiken (3Q) 158; Randy Fischer (RAD) 202; Heath Bradford (SAD) 214; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 200; David Waddington (LS) 173; Bill Jacobs (44) 135; Louie Serrano (L10P) 246; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 222; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 167.
High Series: Bryan Gilmore (3G) 649; Heath Bradford (SAD) 573; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 548; Randy Fischer (RAD) 471; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 422; David Waddington (LS) 488; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 488; Bill Jacobs (44) 357.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: The Rookies 2½ -1½ 14½ --5½; Misfits 1-3 14-6; Bowling Gang 1½ -2½ 11½ -8½; All Stars 4-0 7-13; Lady Eagles 3-1 6-14.
High Games: Maggie Halbert (R) 135; Val Stone (LE) 187; Susan Brown (AS) 135; Brenda McRoberts (M) 190; Kim Schmidt (BG) 147.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 539; Val Stone (LE) 507; Maggie Halbert (TR) 370; Pat Cash (AS) 382; Charlene Hinkley (BG) 356.
