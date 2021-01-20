Camas wins CIBA men’s bowling tournament
The Central Idaho Bowling Association men’s tournament came to a close Sunday with 16 teams from Grangeville, Craigmont and Cottonwood competing in Craigmont. Finishing first in the team event was the Camas Lanes team of Mike Wilsey, Casey Wilsey, Wade Peterson, and Doug McRoberts. First Place in doubles was the Louie Serrano-Heath Bradford duo, and the singles winner was Heath Bradford. The All Events winner was Wyatt Perry. The women’s association tournament will be held in Grangeville next month.
Bowling
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: The 3 G’s 1-3 43-29; Laughing 10 pins 3-1 42-30; Strike-a-Delics 4-0 42-30; 3 Quarters 3-1 40-32; R.A.D. 3-1 37-35; Lucky Strikes 1-3 30-42; L. L. & M. 1-3 29-43; 44 MAG 0-4 25-47.
Individuals: High Games: Louie Serrano (L10) 209; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 205; Mike Wilsey (3g) 191; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 209; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 170; David Waddington (LS) 156; Gary Kalmbach (44) 160; Julie Bentley (3Q) 146.
High Series: Louie Serrano (LP) 544; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 462; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 515; Bryan Gilmore (3G). 504; Mathyou Perreault (Sad) 557; David Waddington (LS) 410; Gary Kalmbach (44) 422; Julie Bentley (3Q) 417.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 4-0 48-20; Lady Eagles 3-1 46-22; Misfits 3-1 37½-30½; Hits & Misses 4-0 32-32; All Stars 0-4 27½-40½.
Individuals: High Games: Brenda McRoberts (M) 182; Kim Schmidt (bg) 186; Pat Cash (AS) 143; Val Stone (LE) 157; Bonita Perreault (HM) 137.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 524; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 468; Val Stone (LE) 445; Pat Cash (AS) 361; Bonita Perreault (HM) 348.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 3-1 52½-23½; Camas Lanes 4-0 50-26; Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0 48-28; Inland Cellular 4-0 44-32; Bud’s Power Sports 0-4 38-38; PK Excavating 1-3 24½-51½; ANS 0-4 23-53; Super 8 0-4 23-53.
Individuals: High Games: Jessie Adams (S8) 96; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 168; Val Stone (IC) 223; Mandi Riener (BPS) 163; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 158; Jennifer Ennecking (CCG) 157; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 93; Polly Mozingo (PK) 147.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 483; Jessie Adams (S8) 285; Mandi Riener (BPS) 405; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 460; Val Stone (IC) 541; Lynette Miller (CC) 425; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 261; Polly Mozingo(PK) 319.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Camas Lanes 4-0 4-0; Walco, Inc. 4-0 4-0; Cash & Carry Foods 4-0 4-0; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 3-1; Grangeville Glass 1-3 3-1; Camas Body Shop 0-4 0-4; Bell Equipment 0-4 0-4; Marek Enterprises 0-4 4-0.
Individuals: High Games: Lewis Meisner (CL) 199; Shawn Shaw (GG) 185; Louie Serrano (BE) 204-213; Kent Roberts (IFG) 223; Rick Northrup (IFG) 202; Heath Bradford (CCF) 217; Randy Fischer (WI) 198; Wyatt Perry (ME) 164; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 190.
High Series: Lewis Meisner (CL) 538; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 457; Louie Serrano (BE) 596; Kent Roberts (IFG) 541; Heath Bradford (CCF) 568; Randy Fischer (WI) 535; Wyatt Perry (ME) 404; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 509.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Lickety Splits 4-0 4-0; Off the Wall 1-3 1-3; Randy’s Rollers 3-1 3-1; Slop Shots 4-0 4-0; Hook ‘Em 1-3 1-3; Meisner’s Maulers 0-4 0-4; Babes & Balls 0-4 0-4; Bowling Babes 3-1 1-3.
Individuals: High Games: Lewis Meisner (MM) 179; Doug McRoberts (RR) 201; Heath Bradford (SS) 198; Shawntell Funke (HE) 139; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 174; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 158; Casey Wilsey (LS) 180.
High Series: Lewis Meisner (MM) 468; Doug McRoberts (RR) 528; Heath Bradford (SS) 540; Dan Schaub (HE) 383; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 484; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 436; Casey Wilsey (LS) 481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.