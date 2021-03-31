Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Laughing 10 pins 1-3 67-41; R.A.D. 3-1 65-43; Strike-a-Delics 1-3 57½-50½; The 3 G’s 3-1 56½-51½; 3 Quarters 3-1 53½-54½; Lucky Strikes 1-3 45-63; 44 MAG 1-3 47-57; L. L. & M. 3-1 39-69.
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 214; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 246; Paul Gilmore (3g) 192; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 232-238; Heath Bradford (SAD) 206; Gary Kalmbach (44) 154; Alta Clark (3Q) 168; David Waddington (LS) 144.
High Series: Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 570; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 663; Doug Mcroberts (RAD) 541; Paul Gilmore (3G) 551; David Waddington (LS) 411; Gary Kalmbach (44) 434; Cody Aiken (3Q) 428; Heath Bradford (SAD) 525.
Monday Morning Ladies
Bowling Gang 1-3 51-37; Lady Eagles 4-0 61-27; Misfits 3-1 54½ -33½; Hits & Misses 0-4 48-44; All Stars 3-1 39½-53½.
High Games: Barb Remacle (M) 173; Charlene Hinkley (bg) 159; Diane Balch (AS) 120; Nancy Berg (LE) 168; Bonita Perreault (HM) 145.
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 473; Terrie Helmich (LB) 371; Val Stone (LE) 473; Diane Balch (AS) 319; Bonita Perreault (HM) 398.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Gortsema Motors 1-3 61½-34½; Camas Lanes 4-0 63-33; Cross Continuous Gutters 0-4 57½-38½; Inland Cellular 0-4 52½-40½; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 47-49; Super 8 4-0 39-57; PK Excavating 1-3 31½-60½; ANS 0-4 28-68.
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 214; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 183; Alta Clark ( IC) 146; Mandi Riener (BPS) 176; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 173; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 158; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 131; Lacey Bybee (PK) 139.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 494; Linda Sonnen (S8) 596; Mandi Riener (BPS) 508; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 437; Val Stone (IC) 399; Yvette Wilde (CC) 463; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 345; Lacey Bybee (PK) 348.
Thursday Merchants
Walco, Inc. 1½-2½ 26½-17½; Camas Lanes 2-2 27-17; Cash & Carry Foods 2-2 26-18; Idaho Forest Group 1-3 23-21; Grangeville Glass 0-4 19-25; Camas Body Shop 3-1 21-22; Marek Enterprises 4-0 20-22; Bell Equipment 2½-1½ 13½-30½.
High Games: Wade Peterson (CL) 207; Mike Wilsey (CL) 201; Bill Jacobs (GG) 195; Louie Serrano (BE) 201-246; Chad Biebow (BE) 232; Mike Sonnen (BE) 204; Jay Daniels (IFG) 224; Ben Paul (CCF) 179; John Bentley (WI) 189; Chase Bentley (ME) 214; Joseph Walter (CBS) 223; Joe Jones (CBS) 204.
High Series: Wade Peterson (CL) 597; Bill Jacobs (GG) 502; Louie Serrano (BE) 620; Jay Daniels (IFG) 608; David Waddington (CCF) 473; Randy Fischer (WI) 496; Chase Bentley (ME) 459; Joe Jones (CBS) 564.
Friday Night Mixed
Randy’s Rollers 4-0 31-17; Slop Shots 4-0 29-19; Hook ‘Em 3-1 27-21; Meisner’s Maulers 3-1 27-21; Bowling Babes 0-4 21-27; Off the Wall 1-3 19-29; Lickety Splits 0-4 19-29; Babes & Balls 1-3 19-29.
High Games: Mike Pilant (MM) 203; Lewis Meisner(MM) 207; Doug McRoberts (RR) 193; Heath Bradford (SS) 201; Janie Cash (HE) 169; Lisa Adkison (B&B) 142; Alex Fiske (OTW) 141; Wade Peterson (LS) 166; Joseph Walter (BB) 177.
High Series: Mike Pilant (MM) 535; Doug McRoberts (RR) 504; Heath Bradford (SS) 548; Janie Cash (HE) 472; Lisa Adkison (B&B) 420; Alex Fiske (OTW) 387; Wade Peterson (LS) 459; Joseph Walter (BB) 483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.