Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: The 3 G’s 3-1 32-16; R.A.D. 4-0 26-22; Strike-a-Delics 1-3 24-24; L. L. & M. 1-3 23-25; Laughing 10 pins 3-1 23-25; 3 Quarters 3-1 22-26; Lucky Strikes 0-4 22-26; 44 MAG 1-3 20-28.
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 219; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 212; Paul Gilmore (3g) 244; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 246; Cody Aiken (3Q) 156; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 195; David Waddington (LS) 174; Gary Kalmbach (44) 192.
High Series: Cheyenne Hudson (LP) 563; Linda Sonnen (LLM) 528; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 541; Paul Gilmore (3G) 570; Mathyou Perreault (Sad) 530; Cody Aiken (3Q) 410; David Waddington (LS) 482; Gary Kalmbach (44) 496.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 4-0 36-12; Lady Eagles 4-0 29-19; Hits & Misses 0-4 25-19; Misfits 4-0 23-25; All Stars 0-4 18-30.
High Games: Barb Remacle (M) 183; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 172; Diane Balch (AS) 176; Nancy Berg (LE) 152; Bonita Perreault (HM) 105.
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 493; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 495; Nancy Berg (LE) 409; Diane Balch (AS) 362; Bonita Perreault (HM) 279.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Gortsema Motors 3-1 41-15; Camas Lanes 3-1 37-19; Cross Continuous Gutters 1-3 34-22; Bud’s Power Sports 1-3 29-23; Inland Cellular 3-1 29-27; ANS 2-2 18-30; PK Excavating 1-3 16½-39½; Super 8 2-2 15½-40½.
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 209-223; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 159; Alta Clark ( IC) 180; Laura Lockett (BPS) 167; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 167; Lynette Miller (CCG) 168; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 156; Rachael Robie (PK) 134.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 445; Linda Sonnen (S8) 592; Laura Lockett (BPS) 467; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 436; Alta Clark (IC) 479; Lannett Enneking (CC) 405; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 377; Lacey Bybee (PK) 293.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Bell Equipment 3-1 39-13; Camas Lanes 4-0 30-22; Idaho Forest Group 0-4 28-24; Grangeville Glass 1-3 24-28; Camas Body Shop 3-1 23½-28 ½; Marek Enterprises 1-3 21½-30½; Walco, Inc. 3-1 22-30; Cash & Carry Foods 1-3 20-32.
High Games: Chad Biebow (BE) 202-204; Louie Serrano (BE) 202-207; Mike Sonmen (BE) 212-213; Randy Fischer (WI) 189; Heath Bradford (CCF) 209; Mike Wilsey (CL) 219-224; Jay Daniels (IFG) 227; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 212-216; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 181; Joe Bowman (ME) 151.
High Series: Louie Serrano (BE) 681; Randy Fischer (WI) 535; Heath Bradford (CCF) 492; Mike Wilsey (CL) 639; Jay Daniels (IFG) 543; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 556; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 479; Joe Bowman (ME) 403.
Friday Mixed
Teams: Off the Wall 4-0 35½-16½; Randy’s Rollers 3-1 34-18; Lickety Splits 4-0 34-18; Slop Shots 1-3 24-28; Babes & Balls 0-4 20-28; Hook ‘Em 2-2 22½-31½; Meisner’s Maulers 2-2 17-19; Bowling Babes 0-4 13-35.
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 203; Lewis Meisner (MM) 181; Dan Schaub (HE) 189; Casey Wilsey (LS) 185; Kolten Key (SS) 195; Doug McRoberts (RR) 201.
High Series: Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 537; Lewis Meisner (MM) 474; Dan Schaub (HE) 441; Casey Wilsey (LS) 502; Kolten Key (SS) 467; Randy Fischer (RR) 527.
