Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 64½; Pin Pickers 62; RAD 61½; 44 Mag 57½; Strike-A-Delics 52; 3 Quarters 48½; Lucky Strikes 46; 3 G’s 40.
High Games and Series: Myron Hidecker (PP) 206-574; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 169-431; Heath Bradford (SAD) 186-446; Louie Serrano (L10) 223; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 238-592; Gary Kalmbach (44) 214-552; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 170-467; Lyman Gilmore (3G) 208-549; David Waddington (LS) 203; Archi Tirado (LS) 213-535.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 91; Bowling Gang 71½; Lady Eagles 61; Rookies 59½; All Stars 42.
High Games and Series: Barb Remacle (M) 199-551; Susan Brown (AS) 141; Pat Cash (AS) 357; Nancy Berg (LE) 158; Alta Clark (LE) 412; Sandy Forth (R) 175; Maggie Halbert (R) 455; Terrie Helmich (BG) 155-417.
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 81; Camas Lanes 80; Gortsema Motors 69; Inland Cellular 68½; Bud’s Power 48½; Tire Girls 38; Super 8 36; A.N.S. 34.
High Games and Series: Kim Hinkson (ANS) 133-336; Lacey Bybee (TG) 131-349; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 163-435; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 197-564; Nancy Bert (GM) 166; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 438; Val Stone (IC) 167-435; Laura Lockett (BPS) 177-471; Colleen Paul (S8) 161-418.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Grangeville Glass 44; Les Schwab Tires 38; Cash & Carry Foods 30; Rut Hard 29; B&B Bargains 29; Gem Chain Bar 25; Idaho Forest Group 22; Walco, Inc. 22.
High Games and Series: Louie Serrano (CCC) 235-610; Mike Wilsey (GCB) 188; Bob Aiken (GCB) 533; Chase Bentley (BB) 165-45; Mike Smith (LS) 204; Joseph Walter (LS) 215; Lane Pilant (LS) 210-0214-563; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 204-217-612; Joe Jones (WI) 215-536; Jay Daniels (IFG) 203; Mike Pilant (IFG) 202-548; Cody Charley (RH) 1695; Jonico Charley (RH) 420.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 33½; JSTH 33; Meisner’s Maulers 30; Spare Me 29½; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 27½; Hook ‘Em 13½.
High Games and Series: Randy Fischer (RR) 164-464; Heath Bradford (JSTS) 188-535; Brenda McRoberts (SM) 188-537; Lewis Meisner (MM) 185-531; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 237-566.
