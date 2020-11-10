Camas Lanes (Oct. 17)
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: L. L. & M. 2-2 17-11; The 3 G’s 3-1 17-11; Lucky Strikes 4-0 16-12; 44 MAG 0-4 14-14; 3 Quarters 2-2 13-15; Strike-a-Delics 1-3 12-16; Laughing 10 pins 3-1 12-16; R.A.D. 1-3 11-17.
Individuals:
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 201; Randy Fischer (RAD) 202; Paul Gilmore (3g) 194; Mathyou Perrault (SAD) 161; Bob Aiken (3Q) 141; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 220; David Waddington (LS) 189; Gary Kalmbach (44) 142.
High Series: Cheyenne Hudson (LP) 563; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 572; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 505; Paul Gilmore (3G). 555; Mathyou Perrault (Sad) 459; Bob Aiken (3Q) 397; Gary Kalmbach (44) 395; David Waddington (LS) 540.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 1-3 21-7; Hits & Misses 1-3 16-8; Lady Eagles 1-3 14-14; All Stars 3-1 12-16; Misfits 3-1 12-16.
Individuals:
High Games: Brenda McRoberts (M) 160; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 185; Diane Balch (AS) 126; Deanna Mortenson (LE) 143; Nita Musick (HM) 142.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 485; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 460; Val Stone (LE) 394; Diane Balch (AS) 364; Bonita Perrault (HM) 371; Nita Musick (HM) 371.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Camas Lanes 3-1 21-11; Cross Continuous Gutters 1-3 21-11; Inland Cellular 3-1 18-14; Gortsema Motors 3-1 21-11; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 15-13; ANS 1-3 13-15; Super 8 1-3 6½-25½; PK Excavating 1-3 9½-22½.
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 165; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 148; Val Stone ( IC) 171; Jolene Serrano (GM) 169; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 180; Betty Campbell (BPS) 140; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 129; Polly Mozingo (PK) 137.
High Series:
Brenda McRoberts (CL) 439; Linda Sonnen (S8) 454; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 454; Val Stone (IC) 448; Lynette Miller (CC) 480; Betty Campbell (BP) 377; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 308; Polly Mozingo (PK) 347.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Bell Equipment 3-1 19-9; Camas Lanes 3-1 19-9; Idaho Forest Group 4-0 16-12; Camas Body Shop 1-3 14½-13½; Grangeville Glass 1-3 12-16; Walco, Inc. 3-1 12-16; Marek Enterprises 1-3 10½-17½; Cash & Carry Foods 0-4 9-19.
Individuals:
High Games: Shawn Shaw (GG) 181; Mike Wilsey (CL) 202-227; Joseph Walter (CBS) 205; Chase Bentley (ME) 176; Dan Fischer (WI) 202; Heath Bradford (CC) 198; Jay Daniels (IFG) 205-235; Chad Biebow (BE) 257; Louie Serrano (BE) 216-257.
High Series: Shawn Shaw (GG) 510; Mike Wilsey (CL) 585; Joseph Walter (CB) 509; Wyatt Perry (ME) 455; Randy Fischer (WI) 517; Jay Daniels (IFG) 610; Louie Serrano (BE) 665; Heath Bradford (CC) 509.
Friday Mixed
Teams: Lickety Splits 0-4 18-10; Off the Wall 1½-2½ 17½-10½; Randy’s Rollers 4-0 16-12; Slop Shots 3-1 15-13; Hook’ Em 2½-1½ 13½-14½; Bowling Babes 0-4 8-12; Babes & Balls 1-3 8-20; Meisners’ Maulers 3-1 7-5.
Individuals:
High Games: Casey Wilsey (LS) 157; Randy Fischer (RR) 174; Cheyenne Hudson (OW) 210; Shawn Shaw (BB) 159; Dan Schaub (HE) 163; Lyman Gilmore (SS) 215; John Meisner (MM) 201.
High Series: Casey Wilsey (LS) 417; Randy Fischer (RR) 477; Cheyenne Hudson(OW) 587; Shawn Shaw (BB) 444; Dan Schaub (HE) 431; Lyman Gilmore (SS) 466; John Meisner (MM) 547.
