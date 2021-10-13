Camas Lanes

Tuesday Night Ladies

Teams: Gortsema Motors 4-0 13-3; Inland Cellular 1-3 10½ -5½; Camas Lanes 4-0 10-6; Cross Continuous Gutters 3-1 9-7; The Tire Ladies 4-0 7-9; Super 8 0-4 6-10; ANS 0-4 4½-11½; Bud’s Power Sports 0-4 4-8.

High Games: Jessie Adams (S8) 156; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 192; Jamie Russell ( IC) 120; Georgia Beeh (BPS) 148; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 171; Lynette Miller (CCG) 162; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 92; Rachael Robie (TG) 152.

High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 498; Jessie Adams (S8) 384; Georgia Beeh (BPS) 392; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 474; Jamie Russell (IC) 351; Lynette Miller (CC) 432; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 240; Lacey Bybee (TG) 376.

Thursday Merchants

Teams: Gem Chain Bar 2-2 12-4; Walco, Inc. 3-1 11-5; Cash & Carry Foods 4-0 11-5; Les Schwab Tires 2-2 10-6; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 8-4; Grangeville Glass 0-4 7-9; B & B Bargains 1-3 4-12.

High Games: Doug McRoberts (Gcb) 224; Mike Wilsey (GCB) 202; Shawn Shaw (GG) 163; Rick Northrup (IFG) 207; John Burkenbine (CCF) 205; Louie Serrano (CCF) 219; Dan Fischer (WI) 222; Ryan Adkinson (BB) 163; Mike Smith (LS) 202.

High Series: Mike Wilsey (GCB) 537; Bill Jacobs (GG ) 436; Jay Daniels (IFG) 495; Kent Roberts (IFG) 513; Louie Serrano (CCF) 524; Dan Fischer (WI) 513; Ryan Adkison(BB) 390; Joseph Walter (LS) 499.

Friday Night Mixed

Teams: Meisner’s Maulers 2-2 10½-5½; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 2-2 9-7; Hook‘Em 3-1 8½-7½; Randy’s Rollers 1-3 8-8; Spare Me 2-2 7-9; J.S.T.H. 2-2 5-11.

High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 189; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 192; Melinda Schaub (HE) 151; Alex Fiske (SM) 173; Casey Wilsey (2/2)) 169; Denis Casey (MM) 190.

High Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 528; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 488; Melinda Schaub (HE) 401; Alex Fiske (SM) 440; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 451; Lewis Meisner (MM) 480.

Sunday Night Mixed

Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 1-3 10-6; Lucky Strikes 3-1 10-6; The 3 Gs 4-0 10-6; Strike -A-Delics 4-0 10-6; Pin Pickers 1-3 8-8; 3 Quarters 1-3 8-8; R.A.D. 3-1 6-10; 44 MAG 3-1 6-10.

High Games: Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 158; Randy Fischer(RAD) 202; Heath Bradford (SAD) 194; David Waddington (LS) 181; Bill Jacobs (44) 135; Louie Serrano (L10P) 246; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 204; Paul Gilmore (3G) 169; Myron Hidecker (PP) 182.

High Series: Heath Bradford (SAD) 540; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 580; Randy Fischer (RAD) 471; Paul Gilmore (3G) 476; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 423; David Waddington (LS) 490; Myron Hidecker (PP) 511; Bill Jacobs (44) 357.

Monday Morning Ladies

Teams: Misfits 3-1 13-3; The Rookies 4-0 12-4; Bowling Gang 3-1 10-6; All Stars 0-4 3-13; Lady Eagles 1-3 3-13.

High Games: Maggie Halbert (R) 160; Nancy Berg (LE) 137; Pat Cash (AS) 137; Barb Remacle (M) 163; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 160.

High Series: Deanna Mortenson (LE) 360; Maggie Halbert (TR) 451; Pat Cash (AS) 335; Barb Remacle (M) 430; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 400.

