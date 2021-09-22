Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Super 8 3-1; Cross Continuous Gutters 3-1; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1; Inland Cellular 2½-1½; ANS 1½-2½; Gortsema Motors 1-3; Camas Lanes 1-3; PK Excavating 1-3.
High Games: Colleen Paul (S8) 129; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 156; Val Stone (IC) 155; Mandi Riener (BPS) 161; Jolene Serrano (GM) 135; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 147; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 141; Polly Mozingo (PK) 136.
High Series: Brenda Mcroberts (CL) 387; Colleen Paul (S8) 373; Mandi Riener (BPS) 431; Jolene Serrano (GM) 357; Val Stone (IC) 412; Lynette Miller (CC) 415; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 344; Polly Mozingo (PK) 342.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Idaho Forest Group 4-0; B & B Bargains 3-1; Gem Chain Bar 3-1; Walco, Inc. 3-1; Cash & Carry Foods 1-3; Grangeville Glass 1-3; Les Schwab Tires 1-3.
High Games: Mike Wilsey (Gcb) 205; Bill Jacobs (GG) 150; Jay Daniels (IFG) 225; Kent Roberts (IFG) 201; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 166; Joe Jones (WI) 191; John Bentley (BB) 166; Joe Walter (LS) 227; Mike Smith (LS) 210.
High Series: Mike Wilsey (GCB) 536; Roger Nuxoll (GG) 421; Jay Daniels (IFG) 547; Kent Roberts (IFG) 547; David Waddington (CCF) 459; Joe Jones (WI) 478; Wyatt Perry (BB) 437; Mike Simith (LS) 534.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 3-1; Slop Shots 3-1; Balls n 2 Gutters 3-1; Hook ‘Em 1-3; Meisner’s Maulers 1-3; Spare Me 1-3.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 194; Heath Bradford (SS) 210; Janie Cash (HE) 120; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 154; Megan Peterson (2/2) 173.
High Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 498; Heath Bradford (SS) 550; Janie Cash (HE) 342; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 446; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 438.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: R.A.D. 3-1; Strike -A-Delics 3-1; The 3 Gs 2-2; 3 Quarters 2-2; Pin Pickers 2-2; Laughing 10 Pins 2-2; 44 MAG 1-3; Lucky Strikes 1-3.
High Games: Bob Aiken (3Q) 223; Randy Fischer (RAD) 227; Heath Bradford (SAD) 210; David Waddington (LS) 200; Bill Jacobs (44) 187; Cheyenne Hudson (L10P) 183; Paul Gilmore (3G) 182; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 165.
High Series: Heath Bradford (SAD) 559; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 539; Randy Fischer (RAD) 542; Paul Gilmore (3G) 537; Bob Aiken (3Q) 519; David Waddington (LS) 472; Myron Hidecker (PP) 452; Terry Kalmbach (44) 472.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: The Rookies 4-0; Misfits 3-1; Lady Eagles 2-2; All Stars 2-2; Bowling Gang 1-3.
High Games: Sandy Forth 183; Val Stone 200; Diane Balch 147; Julie Bentley 163; Charlene Hinkley 146.
High Series: Nancy Berg (LE) 529; Maggie (TR) 485; Susan Brown (AS) 362; Brenda McRoberts (M) 438; Charlene Hinkley (BG) 400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.