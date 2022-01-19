Camas Lanes
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Camas Lanes 0-4; Gortsema Motors 2-2; Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0; Bud’s Power Sports 2-2; Inland Cellular 4-0; Super 8 0-4; A.N.S. 0-4; Tire Girls 4-0
High Games: Marie Hinkson (ans) 128; Susan Brown (tg) 152; Jennifer Enneking (ccg) 146 ; Brenda McRoberts (cl) 149; Nancy Berg (gm) 189; Terrie Helmich (bps) 143; Val Stone (ic) 150.
High Series: Marie Hickson (ans) 305; Susan Brown (tg) 370; Jennifer Enneking (ccg) 412; Brenda Mcroberts (cl) 386; Nancy Berg (gm) 404; Terrie Helmich (bps) 348; Val Stone (ic) 37.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Cash & Carry Foods 3-1 7-1; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 7-1; Grangeville Glass 3-1 6-2; Gem Chain Bar 1-3 5-3; Walco, Inc. 1-3 4-4; B&B Bargains 3-1 3-5; Les Schwab Tires 1-3 2-6.
High Games: John Burkenbine (ccf) 232; Louie Serrano 226; Doug McRoberts (gcb) 183; Chase Bentley (bb) 18; Mike Smith (ls) 198; Chuck Arnzen (gg) 179; Joe Jones (wi) 190; Tanner Maynard (ifg) 205; Jay Daniels (ifg) 227.
High Series: Louie Serrano (ccf) 567; Doug McRoberts (gcb) 498; Chase Bentley (bb) 460; Mike Smith (ls) 533; Chuck Arnzen (gg) 430; Joe Jones (wi) 507; Jay Daniels (ifg) 607.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 3-1; J.S.T.H. 3-1; Spare Me 3-1; Meisners’ Maulers 1-3; Randy’s Rollers 1-3; Hook ‘ Em 1-3.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (rr) 184; Heath Bradford (jsth) 243; Alex Fiske (sm) 167; Lewis Meisner (mm) 189; Dan Schaub (he) 162; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 190.
High Series: Doug McRoberts (rr) 512; Heath Bradford (jsth) 577; Brenda Mcroberts (sm) 494; Lewis Meisner (mm) 478; Dan Schaub (he) 445; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 503.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 4-0; R.A.D. 4-0; 44 MAG 3-1; Pin Pickers 4-0; Lucky Strike 0-4; 3 Quarters 0-4; 3 Gs 0-4.
High Games: Heath Bradford (sad) 178; Terry Kalmbach (44) 193; David Waddington (ls) 141; Randy Fischer (rad) 186; Lindy Hinkelman (3q) 168; Pam Hidecker (pp) 191; Cheyenne Hudson (l10) 219; Louie Serrano (l10) 219.
High Series: Heath Bradford (sad) 535; Bill Jacobs (44) 447; David Waddington (ls) 389; Randy Fischer (rad) 495; Linday Hinkelman (3q) 420; Brenda McRoberts (pp) 469; Louie Serrano (l10) 604.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 4-0 48½-15½; Bowling Gang 0-4 35½ -28½; The Rookies 4-0 35½ -28½; All Stars 1-3 31-33; Lady Eagles 3-1 29½-33½
High Games: Maggie Halbert (R) 173; Peggy Arnzen (as) 157; Val Stone (le) 176; Julie Bentley (m) 190; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 161.
High Series: Maggie Halbert (r) 426; Peggy Arnzen (as) 339; Val Stone (le) 489; Brenda McRoberts (m) 493; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 445.
