Camas Lanes

Tuesday Ladies

Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0 51-21; Camas Lanes 4-0 50-22; Gortsema Motors 3-1 44-28; Inland Cellular 0-4 35½-36½; Bud’s Power Sports 2-2 31½-40½; Super 8 1-3 24-48; Tire Girls 2-2 24-48; A.N.S. 0-4 21-51.

High Games: Marie Hinkson (ans) 128; Susan Brown (tg) 131; Yvette Wilds (ccg) 215; Brenda McRoberts (cl) 150; Nancy Berg (gm) 132; Val Stone (ic) 140; Jessie Adams (S8) 120; Laura Lockett (bps) 196.

High Series: Marie Hinkson (ans) 300; Susan Brown (tg) 351; Yvette Wilde (ccg) 416; Brenda Mcroberts (cl) 440; Nancy Berg (gm) 377; Val Stone (ic) 417; Jessie Adams (S8) 326; Laura Lockett (bps) 502.

Thursday Merchants

Teams: Cash & Carry Foods 2-2 12-4; Idaho Forest Group 2-2 12-4; Grangeville Glass 1-3 8-8; Gem Chain Bar 2-2 9-7; Walco, Inc. 2-2 8-8; B&B Bargains 1-3 5-11; Les Schwab Tires 3-1 7-9; Rut Hard 3-1 5-3.

High Games: Louie Serrano (CC) 202-203; Doug McRoberts (GCB) 204- 221; Quincey Daniels (BB) 161; Lane Pilant (LS) 217; Bill Jacobs (GG) 197; Randy Fischer (WI) 207; Dan Fischer 201; Mike Pilant (IFG) 216; Rick Northrup 205; Jay Daniels 201; Kris Wagenmann (bye) 146.

High Series: Louie Serrano (CC) 599; Doug McRoberts (GCB) 550; Quincey Daniels (BB) 421; Lane Pilant (ls) 519; Bill Jacobs (GG) 510; Dan Fischer (wi) 526; Mike Pilant (IFG) 541; Kris Wagenmann (bye) 402.

Friday Night Mixed

Teams: 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 3-1; Randy’s Rollers 4-0; Meisners’ Maulers 0-4; JSTH 4-0; Spare Me 1-3; Hook ‘Em 0-4.

High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 182; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 208-289; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 150; John Meisner (MM) 189; Dan Schaub (HE) 168; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 168.

High Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 507; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 672; Alex Fiske (SM) 407; John Meisner (MM) 510; Dan Schaub (HE) 470; Wade Peterson (2/2) 481.

Sunday Night Mixed

Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 3-1; R.A.D. 3-1; 44 MAG 2-2; Pin Pickers 2-2; SAD 4-0; Lucky Strike 1-3; 3 Quarters 1-3; 3 Gs 4-0.

High Games: Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 188; Bill Jacobs (44) 194; David Waddington (LS) 170; Randy Fischer (RAD) 190; Cody Aiken (3Q) 203; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 193; Louie Serrano (L10) 207; Cheyenne Hudson 247; Casey Wilsey (3Gs) 156.

High Series: Heath Bradford (SAD) 518; Bill Jacobs (44) 477; David Waddington (LS) 457; Randy Fischer (RAD) 545; Cody Aiken (3Q) 487; Brenda McRoberts (pp) 510; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 612; Casey Wilsey (3G) 418.

Monday Morning Ladies

Teams: Misfits 3½ -½ 56-16; The Rookies 4-0 43½-28½; Bowling Gang 4-0 42½ -29½; All Stars 4-0 35-37; Lady Eagles ½ -3½ 31-40.

High Games: Sandy Worth (R) 126; Jinny Cash (AS) 115; Deanna Mortenson (LE) 153; Barb Remacle (M) 201; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 181.

High Series: Maggie Halbert (R) 357; Jinny Cash (AS) 318; Val Stone (LE) 397; Barb Remacle (M) 520; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 483.

