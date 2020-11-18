Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: The 3 G’s 4-0 24-12; L. L. & M. 0-4 19-17; Lucky Strikes 1-3 19-17; R.A.D. 3-1 18-18; 44 MAG 1-3 17-19; 3 Quarters 3-1 16-20; Strike-a-Delics 3-1 16-20; Laughing 10 pins 1-3 15-21.
Individuals:
High Games: Louie Serrano (L10) 216; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 213; Bryan Gilmore (3g) 187; Heath Bradford (SAD) 199; Cody Aiken (3Q) 159; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 178; Jolene Serrano (LS) 126; Gary Kalmbach (44) 191.
High Series: Louie Serrano (LP) 548; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 488; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 550; Lyman Gilmore (3G). 497; Heath Bradford (Sad) 525; Cody Aiken (3Q) 433; Gary Kalmbach (44) 490; Jolene Serrano (LS) 350.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 3-1 25-11; Hits & Misses 2-2 21-11; Lady Eagles 2-2 19-17; Misfits 1-3 17-19; All Stars 4-0 17-19.
Individuals:
High Games: Brenda McRoberts (M) 188; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 194; Diane Balch (AS) 148; Val Stone (LE) 153; Nita Musick (HM) 132.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 486; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 453; Val Stone (LE) 431; Diane Balch (AS) 390; Nita Musick (HM) 376.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Camas Lanes 0-4 24-16; Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0 26-14; Inland Cellular 3-1 24-16; Gortsema Motors 4-0 28-12; Bud’s Power Sports 0-4 18-18; ANS 1-3 15-21; PK Excavating 3-1 13½-26½; Super 8 1-3 8½-31½.
Individuals:
High Games: Jessie Adams (S8) 116; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 148; Val Stone (IC) 156; Jolene Serrano (GM) 136; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 156; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 110; Polly Mozingo (PK) 129.
High Series:
Brenda McRoberts (CL) 426; Jessie Adams (S8) 335; Jolene Serrano (GM) 382; Val Stone (IC) 423; Jennifer Enneking (CC) 460; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 283; Polly Mozingo (PK) 311.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Bell Equipment 3-1 25-11; Camas Lanes 1-3 21-15; Idaho Forest Group 4-0 21-15; Grangeville Glass 3-1 18-18; Marek Enterprises 3-1 16½-19½; Camas Body Shop 1-3 16½-21½; Walco, Inc. 0-4 13-23; Cash & Carry Foods 1-3 13-23.
Individuals:
High Games: Shawn Shaw (GG) 201; Doug McRoberts (CL) 192; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 204; Chase Bentley (ME) 162; Randy Fischer (WI) 180; John Burkenbine (CC) 194; Rick Northrup (IFG) 215; Louie Serrano (BE) 212-214; Jeremy Pettinger (BE) 215.
High Series: Shawn Shaw (GG) 522; Doug McRoberts (CL) 523; Jerry Brehmer (CB) 522; Chase Bentley (ME) 417; Randy Fischer (WI) 511; Rick Northrup (IFG) 507; Louie Serrano (BE) 607; John Burkenbine (CC) 560.
Friday Mixed
Teams: Off the Wall 3-1 23½-12½; Lickety Splits 2-2 21-15; Randy’s Rollers 2-2 21-15; Slop Shots 1-3 19-17; Hook’ Em 0-4 14½-21½; Bowling Babes 4-0 12-16; Babes & Balls 2-2 14-22; Meisners’ Maulers 2-2 10-10.
High Games: Wade Peterson (LS) 187; Doug McRoberts (RR) 179; Lane Pilant (ow) 186; Shawn Shaw (BB) 170; Melinda Schaub (HE) 133; Lyman Gilmore (SS) 220; John Meisner (MM) 163.
High Series: Wade Peterson (LS) 450; Doug McRoberts (RR) 524; Lane Pilant (OW) 515; Shawn Shaw (BB) 415; Melinda Schaub (HE) 370; Lyman Gilmore (SS) 535; John Meisner (MM) 448.
