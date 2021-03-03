Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 pins 1-3 53-35; Strike-a-Delics 0-4 51½-36½; The 3 G’s 4-0 49-40; R.A.D. 3-1 48-40; 3 Quarters 1-3 44½-43½; Lucky Strikes 4-0 39-49; 44 MAG 3-1 34-54; L. L. & M. 0-4 33-55.
High Games: Louie Serrano (L10) 201; Randy Fischer (RAD) 192; Paul Gilmore (3g) 202; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 181; David Waddinton (LS) 158; Gary Kalmbach (44) 177; Julie Bentley (3Q) 200. High Series: Louie Serrano (L10) 522; Linda Sonnen (LLM) 494; Randy Fischer (RAD) 494; Paul Gilmore (3G) 539; David Waddington (LS) 422; Gary Kalmbach (44) 509; Julie Bentley (3Q) 460.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 0-4 50-34; Lady Eagles 4-0 57-27; Misfits 3-1 47½-32½; Hits & Misses 1-3 44-40; All Stars 0-4 36½-48½.
High Games: Brenda McRoberts (M) 181; Charlene Hinkley (bg) 132; Diane Balch (AS) 150; Val Stone (LE) 180; Bonita Perreault (HM) 137.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 507; Charlene Hinkley (LB) 345; Val Stone (LE) 491; Diane Balch (AS) 329; Joyce Dickey (HM) 383.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 3-1 60½-31½; Camas Lanes 4-0 59-33; Cross Continuous Gutters 3-1 57½-34½; Inland Cellular 0-4 52½-40½; Bud’s Power Sports 1-3 44-48; Super 8 3-1 35-57; PK Excavating 1-3 31½-60½; ANS 1-3 28-64.
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 180; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 180; Alta Clark ( IC) 146; Mandi Riener (BPS) 181; Jolene Serrano (GM) 147; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 167; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 134; Lacey Bybee (PK) 139.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 484; Linda Sonnen (S8) 519; Mandi Riener (BPS) 491; Jolene Serrano (GM) 402; Val Stone (IC) 399; Jennifer Enneking (CC) 469; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 387; Lacey Bybee (PK) 348.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Camas Lanes 4-0 20-8; Walco, Inc. 4-0 20-8; Cash & Carry Foods 0-4 17-11; Idaho Forest Group 4-0 17-11; Grangeville Glass 0-4 15-13; Camas Body Shop 2-2 13-15; Marek Enterprises 2-2 8-20; Bell Equipment 0-4 3-25.
High Games: Mike Wilsey (CL) 213; Bill Jacobs (GG) 176; Chad Biebow (BE) 235; Lane Pilant (IFG) 182; John Burkenbine (CCF) 179; Randy Fischer (WI) 183; Joe Bowman (ME) 158; Joseph Walter (CBS) 213.
High Series: Mike Wilsey (CL) 538; Gary Kalmbach (GG ) 477; Chad Biebow (BE) 604; Mike Pilant (IFG) 506; John Burkenbine (CCF) 466; Dan Fischer (WI) 506; Wyatt Perry (ME) 433; Joseph Walter (CBS) 548.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 1-3 18-10; Hook ‘Em 3-1 17-11; Slop Shots 1-3 17-11; Bowling Babes 1-3 14-14; Meisner’s Maulers 3-1 13-15; Lickety Splits 4-0 12-16; Off the Wall 0-4 11-17; Babes & Balls 3-1 10-18.
High Games: Mike Pilant (MM) 194; Doug McRoberts (RR) 185; Kolten Key (SS) 157; Cody Funke (HE) 147; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 183; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 181; Mike Smith (BB) 184; Wade Peterson (LS) 192. High Series: Mike Pilant (MM) 469; Doug McRoberts (RR) 494; Joe Bowman (SS) 381; Cody Funke (HE) 430; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 500; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 510; Mike Smith (BB) 497; Wade Peterson (LS) 525.
