Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 pins 3-1 45-31; The 3 G’s 1-3 44-33; Strike-a-Delics 1½-2½ 43½-32½; 3 Quarters 2½-1½ 42½-33½; R.A.D. 3-1 40-36; Lucky Strikes 1-3 31-45; L. L. & M. 1-3 30-46; 44 MAG 3-1 28-48.
Individuals: High Games: Louie Serrano (L10) 268; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 200; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 193; Bryan Gilmore (3g) 205; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 244; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 211; Joe Bowman (LS) 138; Gary Kalmbach (44) 169; Julie Bentley (3Q) 203.
High Series: Louie Serrano (LP) 637; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 578; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 515; Mike Wilsey (3G). 492; Mathyou Perreault (Sad) 539; Joe Bowman (LS) 387; Gary Kalmbach (44) 476; Julie Bentley (3Q) 480.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 1-3 49-23; Lady Eagles 3-1 49-23; Hits & Misses 3-1 39-33; Misfits 4-0 37½-30½; All Stars 1-3 28½-43½.
Individuals: High Games: Brenda McRoberts (M) 191; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 190; Jinny Cash (AS) 157; Val Stone (LE) 158; Bonita Perreault (HM) 128.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 533; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 457; Alta Clark (LE) 420; Jinny Cash (AS) 343; Bonita Perreault (HM) 319.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 3-1 52½-23½; Camas Lanes 4-0 50-26; Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0 48-28; Inland Cellular 4-0 44-32; Bud’s Power Sports 0-4 38-38; PK Excavating 1-3 24½-51½; ANS 0-4 23-53; Super 8 0-4 23-53.
High Games: Jessie Adams (S8) 96; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 168; Val Stone ( IC) 223; Mandi Riener (BPS) 163; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 158; Jennifer Ennecking (CCG) 157; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 93; Polly Mozingo (PK) 147.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 483; Jessie Adams (S8) 285; Mandi Riener (BPS) 405; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 460; Val Stone (IC) 541; Lynette Miller (CC) 425; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 261; Polly Mozingo(PK) 319.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Camas Lanes 8-0 8-0; Cash & Carry Foods 4-0 8-0; Idaho Forest Group 4-0 7-1; Camas Body Shop 4-0 4-4; Walco, Inc. 0-4 4-4; Grangeville Glass 0-4 3-5; Bell Equipment 0-4 0-8; Marek Enterprises 0-4 0-8.
Individuals: High Games: Mike Wilsey (CL) 206; Doug McRoberts(CL) 212; Bill Jacobs (GG) 161; Mike Sonnen (BE) 209-220; Kent Roberts (IFG) 226; Heath Bradford (CCF) 224; Randy Fischer (WI) 199; Joe Bowman (ME) 144; Barney Mowery (CBS) 176.
High Series: Mike Wilsey (CL) 640; Bill Jacobs (GG) 428; Mike Sonnen (BE) 580; Kent Roberts (IFG) 580; Heath Bradford (CCF) 552; Randy Fischer (WI) 505; Joe Bowman (ME) 398; Joseph Walter (CBS) 504.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Slop Shots 3-1 7-1; Randy’s Rollers 3-1 6-2; Lickety Splits 1-3 5-3; Hook ‘Em 3-1 4-4; Meisner’s Maulers 3-1 3-5; Off the Wall 1-3 2-6; Bowling Babes 1-3 2-6; Babes & Balls 1-3 1-7.
Individuals: High Games: John Meisner (MM) 200; Doug McRoberts (RR) 203-217; Kolten Key (SS) 204; Cody Funke (HE) 160; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 153; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 191; Mike Pilant (LS) 192; Michael Smith (BB) 202.
High Series: Lewis Meisner (MM) 534; Doug McRoberts (RR) 548; Kolten Key (SS) 531; Cody Funke (HE) 474; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 419; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 523; Mike Pilant (LS) 479; Michael Smith (BB) 486.
