Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 pins 3-1 48-32; Strike-a-Delics 4-0 47½-32½; The 3 G’s 1-3 45-36; 3 Quarters 1-3 43½-36½; R.A.D. 1-3 41-39; Lucky Strikes 3-1 34-46; 44 MAG 3-1 31-49; L. L. & M. 0-4 30-50.
Individuals: High Games: Louie Serrano (L10) 204-234; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 204; Randy Fischer (RAD) 187; Bryan Gilmore (3g) 175; Heath Bradford (SAD) 201
Mike Sonnen (LLM) 224; Joe Bowman (LS) 132; Gary Kalmbach (44) 182; Cody Aiken (3Q) 161. High Series: Louie Serrano (LP) 586; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 589; Randy Fischer (RAD) 489; Bryan Gilmore (3G) 450; Heath Bradford (Sad) 549; Sandi Bowman (LS) 377; Gary Kalmbach (44) 505; Cody Aiken (3Q) 452.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 1-3 50-30; Lady Eagles 1-3 53-27; Misfits 3-1 44½-31½; Hits & Misses 3-1 43-37; All Stars 3-1 36½-44½.
Individuals: High Games: Brenda McRoberts (M) 179; Charlene Hinkley (bg) 158; Pat Cash (AS) 147; Alta Clark (LE) 144; Hanna Honaker (HM) 126. High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 494; Charlene Hinkley (LB) 370; Alta Clark (LE) 410; Pat Cash (AS) 365; Hanna Honaker (HM) 287.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 0-4 57½-30½; Camas Lanes 1-3 55-33; Cross Continuous Gutters 3½-½ 54½-33½; Inland Cellular ½-3½ 52½-36½; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 43-45; Super 8 4-0 32-56; PK Excavating 3-1 30½-57½; ANS 1-3 27-61. Individuals: High Games: Jessie Adams (S8) 134; Abbie Hudson (CL) 153; Val Stone ( IC) 133; Laura Lockett (BPS) 179; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 152; Jennifer Enneking (CCG) 189; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 130; Polly Mozingo (PK) 137. High Series: Abbie Hudson (CL) 425; Jessie Adams (S8) 360; Laura Lockett (BPS) 464; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 439; Val Stone (IC) 377; Jennifer Enneking (CC) 437; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 347; Polly Mozingo (PK) 372.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Camas Lanes 3-1 15-5; Walco, Inc. 3-1 15-5; Cash & Carry Foods 4-0 13-7; Idaho Forest Group 1-3 13-7; Grangeville Glass 4-0 12-8; Camas Body Shop 0-4 8-12; Bell Equipment 0-4 3-17; Marek Enterprises 1-3 3-17. Individuals: High Games: Doug McRoberts(CL) 218; Mike Wilsey (CL) 203; Wade Peterson (CL) 227
Gary Kalmbach (GG) 186; Louie Serrano (BE) 193; Kent Roberts (IFG) 213; Rick Northrup (IFG) 205; Heath Bradford (CCF) 210; Randy Fischer (WI) 201; Joe Bowman (ME) 177; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 168. High Series: Doug McRoberts(CL) 558; Gary Kalmbach (GG ) 480; Louie Serrano (BE) 497; Kent Roberts (IFG) 555; Heath Bradford (CCF) 534; Randy Fischer (WI) 559; Joe Bowman (ME) 449; Dave Jones (CBS) 429.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 4-0 14-6; Hook ‘Em 4-0 14-6; Slop Shots 0-4 13-7; Bowling Babes 4-0 12-8; Meisner’s Maulers 0-4 8-12; Lickety Splits 0-4 7-13; Off the Wall 2-2 7-13; Babes & Balls 2-2 5-15. Individuals: High Games: Mike Pilant (MM) 167; Doug McRoberts (RR) 187; Kolten Key (SS) 164; Janie Cash (HE) 148; Melissa Shaw (B&B) 201; Brenda McRoberts (OTW) 201; Mike Smith (BB) 173. High Series: Lewis Meisner (MM) 446; Doug McRoberts (RR) 546; Kolten Key (SS) 462; Janie Cash (HE) 428; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 514; Brenda McRoberts(OTW) 552; Mike Smith (BB) 478.
