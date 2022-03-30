Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 59½; RAD 57½; Pin Pickers 56; 44 Mag 54½; Strike-A-Delics 51; 3 Quarters 45½; Lucky Strikes 41; 3 G’s 35.
High Games and Series: Myron Hidecker (PP) 158-435; Randy Fischer (RAD) 196; Doug McRoberts 567; Heath Bradford (SAD) 179-516; Louie Serrano (L10) 204-223-595; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 201-203; Bill Jacobs (44) 210-530; Cody Aiken (3Q) 176-453; Bryan Gilmore (3G) 165-481; David Waddington (LS) 162-462.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 84; Bowling Gang 68½; Lady Eagles 59; Rookies 55½; All Stars 38.
High Games and Series: Barb Remacle (M) 181; Brenda McRoberts 489; Pat Cash (AS) 128-354; Alta Clark (LE) 171-479; Maggie Halbert (R) 168-410; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 168-414.
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 76; Camas Lanes 72; Gortsema Motors 65; Inland Cellular 62½; Bud’s Power 47½; Tire Girls 37; Super 8 32; A.N.S. 30.
High Games and Series: Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 123-334; Susan Brown (TG) 114-330; Lynette Miller (CCG) 182-450; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 162-452; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 157-417; Val Stone (IC) 167-408; Jessie Adams (S8) 133-477; Laura Lockett (BPS) 174-397.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Grangeville Glass 38; Les Schwab Tires 32; Cash & Carry Foods 29; Rut Hard 23; Gem Chain Bar 22; B&B Bargain 22; Idaho Forest Group 21; Walco, Inc. 20.
High Games and Series: Lyman Gilmore (CC) 202-510; Mike Wilsey (GCB) 207-213, 598-585; Wyatt Perry (BB) 182; Quincey Daniels (BB) 451; Joseph Walter (LS) 201-239=630; Chuck Arnzen (GG) 201-224=565; Joe Jones (WI) 211; Randy Fischer (WI) 527; Kent Roberts (IFG) 203; Rick Northrup (IFG) 206-543; Beau Harris (RH) 178-438.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 31; JSTH 27; Spare Me 26; Meisners’ Maulers 25; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 24; Hook ‘Em 11.
High Games and Series: Randy Fischer (RR) 191; Doug McRoberts (RR) 526; Heath Bradford (JSTS) 156-442; Cheyenne Hudson (SM) 181-526; Lewis Meisner (MM) 210-577.
