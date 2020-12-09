Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
The 3 G’s 3-1 32-16; R.A.D. 4-0 26-22; Strike-a-Delics 1-3 24-24; L. L. & M. 1-3 23-25; Laughing 10 pins 3-1 23-25; 3 Quarters 3-1 22-26; Lucky Strikes 0-4 22-2; 44 MAG 1-3 20-28.
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 219; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 212; Paul Gilmore (3g) 244; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 246; Cody Aiken (3Q) 156; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 195; David Waddington (LS) 174; Gary Kalmbach (44) 192.
High Series: Cheyenne Hudson (LP) 563; Linda Sonnen (LLM) 528; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 541; Paul Gilmore (3G) 570; Mathyou Perreault (Sad) 530; Cody Aiken (3Q) 410; David Waddington (LS) 482; Gary Kalmbach (44) 496.
Monday Morning Ladies
Bowling Gang 4-0 36-12; Lady Eagles 4-0 29-19; Hits & Misses 0-4 25-19; Misfits 4-0 23-25; All Stars 0-4 18-30.
High Games
Barb Remacle (M) 183
Lynn Sonnen (bg) 172
Diane Balch (AS) 176
Nancy Berg (LE) 152
Bonita Perreault (HM) 105
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 493; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 495; Nancy Berg (LE) 409; Diane Balch (AS) 362; Bonita Perreault (HM) 279.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Gortsema Motors 4-0 38-14; Camas Lanes 4-0 34-18; Cross Continuous Gutters 0-4 33-19; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 28-20; Inland Cellular 0-4 26-26; ANS 0-4 16-28; PK Excavating 1-3 15½-36½; Super 8 4-0 13½-38½.
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 186; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 179; Jamie Russell ( IC) 142; Mandi Riener (BPS) 192; Linda Kaschmitter (GM) 170; Lynette Miller (CCG) 145; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 145; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 119; Lacey Bybee (PK) 123.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 495; Linda Sonnen (S8) 539; Laura Lockett (BPS) 489; Linda Kaschmitter (GM) 459; Jamie Russell (IC) 365; Yvette Wilde (CC) 415; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 319; Lacey Bybee (PK) 330.
Thursday Merchants
Bell Equipment 3-1 36-12; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 28-20; Camas Lanes 2-2 26-22; Grangeville Glass 1-3 23-25; Camas Body Shop 1-3 20½-27½; Marek Enterprises 3-1 20½-27½; Walco, Inc. 1-3 19-29; Cash & Carry Foods 2-2 19-29.
High Games: Chad Biebow (BE) 219; Louie Serrano (BE) 211-235-279; Dan Fischer (WI) 181; Heath Bradford (CCF) 236; Mike Wilsey (CL) 210-228; Jay Daniels (IFG) 218; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 201-244; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 196; Joe Bowman (ME) 172.
High Series: Louie Serrano (BE) 725; Dan Fischer (WI) 530; Heath Bradford (CCF) 584; Mike Wilsey (CL) 629; Jay Daniels (IFG) 563; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 614; Gary Kalmbach (GG) 547; Wyatt Perry (ME) 444.
Friday Mixed
Off the Wall 4-0 31½-16½; Randy’s Rollers 4-0 31-17; Lickety Splits 4-0 30-18; Slop Shots 0-4 23-25; Babes & Balls 3-1 20-24; Hook ‘Em 1-3 18½-29½; Meisner’s Maulers 0-4 15-17; Bowling Babes 0-4 13-31.
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 203; John Meisner (MM) 173; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 166; Cody Funke (HE) 139; Wade Peterson (LS) 183; Kolten Key (SS) 181; Doug McRoberts (RR) 176; Mike Smith (BB) 137.
High Series: Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 583; John Meisner (MM) 441; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 442; Melinda Funke (HE) 372; Wade Peterson (LS) 484; Kolten Key (SS) 427; Doug McRoberts(RR) 474; Mike Smith (BB) 388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.