Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Pin Pickers 51; RAD 50½; Laughing 10 Pins 48½; 44 Mag 47½; Strike-A-Delics 47; 3 Quarters 40½; Lucky Strikes 37; 3 G’s 30.
High Games and Series: Myron Hidecker (PP) 177; Brenda McRobets 177-497; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 196-586; Heath Bradford (SAD) 193-526; Louie Serrano (L10) 200-203-603; Gary Kalmbach (44) 182-485; Lindy Hinkelman (3Q) 179-516; Casey Wilsey (3G) 157; Lyman Gilmore (3G) 447; David Waddington (LS) 154; Archi Tirado (LS) 408.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 77; Bowling Gang 61½; Rookies 49½; Lady Eagles 49; All Stars 34.
High Games and Series: Barb Remacle 172; Brenda McRoberts (M) 502; Jinny Cash 106-255; Joyce Stavinga (LE) 154; Nancy (LE) 415; Sandy Forth (R) 149-392; Kim Schmidt (BG) 178; Lynn Sonnen 479.
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 67; Camas Lanes 65; Inland Cellular 56½; Gortsema Motors 56; Bud’s Power 42½; Super 8 29; Tire Girls 33; A.N.S. 25.
High Games and Series: Terrie Helmich (ANS) 189-461; Lacey Bybee (TG) 142-392; Lynette Miller (CCG) 179-471; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 192-541; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 170-464; Joyce Vessey (IC) 155-406; Jessie Adams (S8) 109-311; Mandi Reiner (BPS) 146-365.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Grangeville Glass 31; Les Schwab Tires 26; Cash & Carry Foods 21; B&B Bargains 18; Idaho Forest Group 17; Gem Chain Bar 16; Rut Hard 16; Walco, Inc. 14.
High Games and Series: Louie Serrano (CC) 204-215-223 = 642; Casey Wilsey (GCB) 223-581; Quincey Daniels (BB) 205-545; Kolten Key (LS) 202-208; Joseph Walter (LS) 237-605; Shawn Shaw (GG) 225-552; Dan Fischer (WI) 201-524; Tanner Maynard (IFG) 232; Kent Roberts (IFG) 212; Jay Daniels (IFG) 202-596; Jonico Charley (RH) 167; Kris Wagenmann (RH) 435.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: JSTH 21; Randy’s Rollers 18; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 17; Spare Me 15; Meisners’ Maulers 15; Hook ‘Em 10.
High Games and Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 205-482; Heath Bradford (JSTS) 199-547; Brenda McRoberts (SM) 159-465; Lewis Meisner 191-557; Melinda Schaub (HE) 156; David Kretschmer 407; Mike Pilant (2/2) 183-478.
