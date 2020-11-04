Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: L. L. & M. 2-2 15-9; The 3 G’s 3-1 14-10; 44 MAG 4-0 14-10; Lucky Strikes 1-3 12-12; Quarters 1-3 11-13; Strike-a-Delics 2-2 11-13; R.A.D. 0-4 10-14; Laughing 10 pins 3-1 9-15.
Individuals:
High Games: Louie Serrano (L10) 190; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 169; Paul Gilmore(3g) 192; Heath Bradford (SAD) 210; Bob Aiken (3Q) 154; Linda Sonnen (LLM) 210; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 213-217; David Waddington (LS) 185; Amanda Kalmbach (44) 160.
High Series: Louie Serrano (LP) 550; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 614; Randy Fischer (RAD) 482; Paul Gilmore (3G). 499; Mathyou Perreault(Sad) 535; Bob Aiken (3Q) 444; Amanda Kalmbach (44) 428; David Waddington (LS) 490.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 3-1 20-4; Hits & Misses 1-3 15-5; Lady Eagles 4-0 13-11; All Stars 1-3 9-15; Misfits 3-1 9-15.
Individuals:
High Games: Brenda McRoberts (M) 168; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 203; Diane Balch (AS) 156; Val Stone (LE) 159; Nita Musick (HM) 142.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 443; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 483; Val Stone (LE) 436; Diane Balch (AS) 422; Joyce Dickey (HM) 362.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Camas Lanes 1-3 18-10; Cross Continuous Gutters 3-1 20-8; Inland Cellular ½-3½ 15-13; Gortsema Motors 4-0 18-10; Bud’s Power Sports 0-4 12-12; ANS 4-0 12-12; Super 8 0-4 5½ - 22½; PK Excavating 3½-½ 8½-19½.
Individuals:
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 164; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 171; Val Stone ( IC) 181; Meloni Gortsema(GM) 153; Lynette Miller (CCG) 164; Betty Campbell (BPS) 140; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 155; Kim Kaschmitter (PK) 137.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts(CL) 452; Linda Sonnen (S8) 458; Linda Kaschmitter (GM) 411; Val Stone (IC) 490; Lynette Miller (CC) 460; Betty Campbell (BP) 377; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 371; Kim Kaschmitter (PK) 400.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Bell Equipment 1-3 16-8; Camas Lanes 1-3 16-8; Camas Body Shop 3-1 13½-10½; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 12-12; Grangeville Glass 3-1 11-13; Marek Enterprises 2-2 9½-14½; Cash & Carry Foods 1-3 9-15; Walco, Inc. 2-2 9- 15.
Individuals:
High Games: Shawn Shaw (GG) 191; Mike Wilsey (CL) 221; Barney Mowery (CBS) 189; Chase Bentley (ME) 156; Dan Fischer (WI) 185; David Waddington (CC) 204; Kent Roberts(IFG) 209; Jay Daniels (IFG) 204-221; Chad Biebow (BE) 239; Mike Sonnen (BE) 221-222.
High Series: Shawn Shaw (GG) 542; Mike Wilsey (CL) 604; Barney Mowery (CB) 521; Chase Bentley (ME) 436; Dan Fischer (WI) 494; Kent Roberts (IFG) 508; Mike Sonnen (BE) 624; David Waddington (CC) 492.
Friday Mixed
Teams: Lickety Splits 4-0 18-6; Off the Wall 4-0 16-8; Hook’Em 3-1 11-13; Slop Shots 3-1 12-12; Randy’s Rollers 1-3 12-12; Bowling Babes 0-4 8-12; Babes & Balls 0-4 6-14; Meisners’ Maulers 1-3 4-4.
Individuals:
High Games: Casey Wilsey (LS) 157; Randy Fischer (RR) 174; Cheyenne Hudson (ow) 210; Shawn Shaw (BB) 159; Dan Schaub (HE) 163; Lyman Gilmore (SS) 215; John Meisner (MM) 201.
High Series: Casey Wilsey (LS) 417; Randy Fischer (RR) 477; Cheyenne Hudson(OW) 587; Shawn Shaw (BB) 444; Dan Schaub (HE) 431; Lyman Gilmore (SS) 466; John Meisner (MM) 547.
