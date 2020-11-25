Camas Lanes (Nov. 23)
Sunday Night Mixed
The 3 G’s 3-1 27-13; L. L. & M. 2-2 21-19; Lucky Strikes 3-1 22-18; R.A.D. 1-3 19-21; 44 MAG 2-2 19-21; 3 Quarters 1-3 17-23; Strike-a-Delics 3-1 19-21; Laughing 10 pins 1-3 16-24.
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 212; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 162; Bryan Gilmore (3g) 198; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 159; Alta Clark (3Q) 128; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 208-234; Jolene Serrano (LS) 117; Gary Kalmbach (44) 216.
High Series: Louie Serrano (LP) 544; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 634; Randy Fischer (RAD) 440; Paul Gilmore (3G) 535; Mathyou Perreault (Sad) 440; Alta Clark (3Q) 339; Gary Kalmbach (44) 499; Jolene Serrano (LS) 322.
Monday Morning Ladies
Bowling Gang 3-1 28-12; Hits & Misses 3-1 24-12; Lady Eagles 3-1 22-18; Misfits 1-3 18-22; All Stars 1-3 18-22.
High Games: Barb Remacle (M) 178; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 178; Pat Cash (AS) 138; Val Stone (LE) 171; Crystal Rainbow (HM) 131.
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 443; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 410; Val Stone (LE) 450; Pat Cash (AS) 367; Crystal Rainbow (HM) 324.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Gortsema Motors 3-1 31-13; Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0 30-14; Camas Lanes 2-2 26-18; Inland Cellular 2-2 26-18; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 21-19; ANS 1-3 15-21; PK Excavating 0-4 13½-30½; Super 8 1-3 9½-34½.
High Games: Colleen Paul (S8) 152; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 181; Val Stone (IC) 174; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 171; Lynette Miller (CCG) 161; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 119; Polly Mozingo (PK) 105.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 520; Colleen Paul (S8) 392; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 466; Val Stone (IC) 453; Lynette Miller (CC) 444; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 337; Lacey Bybee (PK) 300.
Thursday Merchants
Bell Equipment 4-0 33-11; Camas Lanes 3-1 24-20; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 25-19; Grangeville Glass 1-3 22-22; Marek Enterprises 1-3 17½-26½; Camas Body Shop 3-1 19½-24½; Walco, Inc. 1-3 18-26; Cash & Carry Foods 0-4 17-27.
High Games: Gary Kamlmbach (GG) 164; Doug McRoberts (CL) 204; Jerry Brehmer (CBS) 201; Chase Bentley (ME) 190; Randy Fischer (WI) 192; John Meisner (CC) 201; Kolten Key (IFG) 225; Kent Roberts (IFG) 210-236; Louie Serrano (BE) 223; Chad Biebow (BE) 214.
High Series: Gary Kalmbach (GG) 471; Mike Wilsey (CL) 555; Jerry Brehmer (CB) 542; Chase Bentley (ME) 457; Randy Fischer (WI) 506; Kent Roberts (IFG) 626; Louie Serrano (BE) 615; John Burkenbine (CC) 492.
Friday Mixed
Randy’s Rollers 4-0 25-15; Lickety Splits 3-1 24-16; Off the Wall 0-4 23½-16½; Slop Shots 1-3 20-20; Babes & Balls 3-1 17-23; Hook’ Em 1-3 15½-24½; Meisners’ Maulers 4-0 14-10; Bowling Babes 0-4 12-20.
High Games: Wade Peterson (LS) 234; Jerry Fischer (RR) 179; Michael Hinkson (ow) 120; Shawn Shaw (BB) 175; Cody Funke (HE) 141; Joe Bowman (SS) 168; Lewis Meisner (MM) 178.
High Series: Wade Peterson (LS) 513; Doug McRoberts (RR) 496; Alex Fiske (OW) 334; Shawn Shaw (BB) 493; Cody Funke (HE) 382; Kolten Key (SS) 434; Lewis Meisner (MM) 471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.