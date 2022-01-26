Camas Lanes
Tuesday Ladies
Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 2-2 47-21; Camas Lanes 4-0 46-22; Gortsema Motors 2-2 41-27; Inland Cellular 4-0 35½ -32½; Bud’s Power Sports 0-4 29½ -38½; Super 8 0-4 23-45; Tire Girls 2-2 22-46; A.N.S. 2-2 21-47.
High Games: Marie Hinkson (ans) 133; Susan Brown (tg) 116; Jennifer Enneking (ccg) 184; Brenda McRoberts (cl) 171; Jolene Serrano (gm) 140; Val Stone (ic) 167; Colleen Paul (S8) 120.
High Series: Marie Hickson (ans) 358; Susan Brown (tg) 323; Jennifer Enneking (ccg) 417; Brenda Mcroberts (cl) 483; Jolene Serrano (gm) 393; Val Stone (ic) 422; Colleen Paul (S8) 350.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Cash & Carry Foods 3-1 10-2; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 10-2; Grangeville Glass 1-3 7-5; Gem Chain Bar 2-2 7-5; Walco, Inc. 2-2 6-6; B&B Bargains 1-3 4-8; Les Schwab Tires 2-2 4-8; Bye Bowlers 2-2 2-2.
High Games: Louie Serrano (CC) 220-237; Bob Aiken (GCB) 201-203; Quincey Daniels (BB) 172; Mike Smith (LS) 241; Bill Jacobs (GG) 188; Randy Fischer (WI) 164; Kent Roberts (IFG) 196; Josh Kaschmitter (bye) 166.
High Series: Louie Serrano (CC) 642; Bob Aiken (GCB) 550; Quincey Daniels (BB) 461; Mike Smith (ls) 551; Shawn Shaw (GG) 451; Joe Jones (wi) 451; Mike Pilant (IFG) 557; Josh Kaschmitter (Bye) 414.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 3-1; JSTH 3-1; Spare Me 1-3; Meisners’ Maulers 4-0; Randy’s Rollers 3-1; Hook ‘Em 0-4.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 246; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 188; Alex Fiske (SM) 156; Lewis Meisner (MM) 187; Dave Kretschmer (HE) 177; Wade Peterson (2/2) 165.
High Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 543; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 526; Alex Fiske (SM) 441; Denis Casey (MM) 507; Dave Kretschmer (HE) 400; Wade Peterson (2/2) 453.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 0-4; R.A.D. 3-1; 44 MAG 4-0; Pin Pickers 3-1; SAD 3-1; Lucky Strike 1-3; 3 Quarters 1-3; 3 Gs 1-3.
High Games: Heath Bradford (SAD) 181; Bill Jacobs (44) 182; David Waddington (LS) 166; Randy Fischer (RAD) 191; Bob Aiken (3Q) 166; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 179; Louie Serrano (L10) 210; Casey Wilsey (3Gs) 172.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 4-0 52½-15½; The Rookies 4-0 39½ -28½; Bowling Gang 3-1 38½ -29½; All Stars 0-4 31-37; Lady Eagles 1-3 30½ -36½.
High Games: Maggie Halbert (R) 173; Susan Brown (AS) 123; Nancy Berg (LE) 183 ; Barb Remacle (M) 166; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 159.
High Series: Maggie Halbert (R) 368; Susan Brown (AS) 319; Nancy Berg (LE) 454; Brenda McRoberts (M) 477; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 432.
