Camas Lanes

Tuesday Ladies

Teams: Cross Continuous Gutters 2-2 47-21; Camas Lanes 4-0 46-22; Gortsema Motors 2-2 41-27; Inland Cellular 4-0 35½ -32½; Bud’s Power Sports 0-4 29½ -38½; Super 8 0-4 23-45; Tire Girls 2-2 22-46; A.N.S. 2-2 21-47.

High Games: Marie Hinkson (ans) 133; Susan Brown (tg) 116; Jennifer Enneking (ccg) 184; Brenda McRoberts (cl) 171; Jolene Serrano (gm) 140; Val Stone (ic) 167; Colleen Paul (S8) 120.

High Series: Marie Hickson (ans) 358; Susan Brown (tg) 323; Jennifer Enneking (ccg) 417; Brenda Mcroberts (cl) 483; Jolene Serrano (gm) 393; Val Stone (ic) 422; Colleen Paul (S8) 350.

Thursday Merchants

Teams: Cash & Carry Foods 3-1 10-2; Idaho Forest Group 3-1 10-2; Grangeville Glass 1-3 7-5; Gem Chain Bar 2-2 7-5; Walco, Inc. 2-2 6-6; B&B Bargains 1-3 4-8; Les Schwab Tires 2-2 4-8; Bye Bowlers 2-2 2-2.

High Games: Louie Serrano (CC) 220-237; Bob Aiken (GCB) 201-203; Quincey Daniels (BB) 172; Mike Smith (LS) 241; Bill Jacobs (GG) 188; Randy Fischer (WI) 164; Kent Roberts (IFG) 196; Josh Kaschmitter (bye) 166.

High Series: Louie Serrano (CC) 642; Bob Aiken (GCB) 550; Quincey Daniels (BB) 461; Mike Smith (ls) 551; Shawn Shaw (GG) 451; Joe Jones (wi) 451; Mike Pilant (IFG) 557; Josh Kaschmitter (Bye) 414.

Friday Night Mixed

Teams: 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 3-1; JSTH 3-1; Spare Me 1-3; Meisners’ Maulers 4-0; Randy’s Rollers 3-1; Hook ‘Em 0-4.

High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 246; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 188; Alex Fiske (SM) 156; Lewis Meisner (MM) 187; Dave Kretschmer (HE) 177; Wade Peterson (2/2) 165.

High Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 543; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 526; Alex Fiske (SM) 441; Denis Casey (MM) 507; Dave Kretschmer (HE) 400; Wade Peterson (2/2) 453.

Sunday Night Mixed

Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 0-4; R.A.D. 3-1; 44 MAG 4-0; Pin Pickers 3-1; SAD 3-1; Lucky Strike 1-3; 3 Quarters 1-3; 3 Gs 1-3.

High Games: Heath Bradford (SAD) 181; Bill Jacobs (44) 182; David Waddington (LS) 166; Randy Fischer (RAD) 191; Bob Aiken (3Q) 166; Brenda McRoberts (PP) 179; Louie Serrano (L10) 210; Casey Wilsey (3Gs) 172.

Monday Morning Ladies

Teams: Misfits 4-0 52½-15½; The Rookies 4-0 39½ -28½; Bowling Gang 3-1 38½ -29½; All Stars 0-4 31-37; Lady Eagles 1-3 30½ -36½.

High Games: Maggie Halbert (R) 173; Susan Brown (AS) 123; Nancy Berg (LE) 183 ; Barb Remacle (M) 166; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 159.

High Series: Maggie Halbert (R) 368; Susan Brown (AS) 319; Nancy Berg (LE) 454; Brenda McRoberts (M) 477; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 432.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments