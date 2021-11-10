Camas Lanes
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 0-4 17-7; Camas Lanes 4-0 17-7; Inland Cellular 3-1 14½ -9½; Cross Continuous Gutters 1-3 14-10; Super 8 3-1 12-12; The Tire Ladies 1-3 8-16; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 8-16; ANS 1-3 5½ -18½.
High Games: Colleen Paul (S8) 172; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 164; Val Stone (IC) 164; Mandi Riener (BPS) 191; Nancy Berg (GM) 170; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 175; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 130; and Lacey Bybee (TG) 136.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 462; Colleen Paul (S8) 400; Mandi Riener (BPS) 429; Nancy Berg (GM) 438; Val Stone (IC) 456; Yvette Wilde (CC) 485; Rebecca Hinkson (ANS) 341; and Lacey Bybee (TG) 358.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Walco, Inc. 3-1 17-7; Gem Chain Bar 0-4 15-9; Grangeville Glass 4-0 15-9; Les Schwab Tires 4-0 14-10; Cash & Carry Foods 1-3 13-11; Idaho Forest Group 4-0 13-11; B & B Bargains 0-4 8-16.
High Games: Mike Wilsey (Gcb) 192; Roger Nuxoll (GG) 213; Shawn Shaw (GG) 210; Kent Roberts (IFG) 235; Louie Serrano (CCF) 247; Dan Fischer (WI) 209; Chase Bentley (BB) 214; Lane Pilant (LS) 232; and Barney Mowery (LS) 219.
High Series: Mike Wilsey (GCB) 496; Roger Nuxoll (GG) 482; Kent Roberts (IFG) 604; Louie Serrano (CCF) 596; Dan Fischer (WI) 501; Chase Bentley (BB) 466; and Lane Pilant (LS) 560.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Meisner’s Maulers 2-2 15½ - 8½; Hook ‘Em 2-2 13½ -10½; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 2-2 12-12; Randy’s Rollers 4-0 12-12; J.S.T.H. 2-2 11-13; Spare Me 0-4 8-16.
High Games: Doug McRoberts (RR) 180; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 243; Dan Schaub (HE) 151; Brenda McRoberts (SM) 159; Wade Peterson (2/2) 155; and Denis Casey (MM) 189.
High Series: Doug McRoberts (RR) 513; Heath Bradford (JSTH) 634; Dan Schaub (HE) 404; Brenda McRoberts (SM) 449; Casey Wilsey (2/2) 402; and Denis Casey (MM) 471.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 3-1 16-8; Lucky Strikes 0-4 14-10; Strike-A-Delics 1-3 14-10; 44 MAG 4-0 12-12; 3 Quarters 3-1 11-13; R.A.D. 3-1 10-14; Pin Pickers 1-3 10-14; The 3 Gs 1-3 9-15.
High Games: Paul Gilmore (3G) 179; Cody Aiken (3Q) 186; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 179; Heath Bradford (SAD) 193; David Waddington (LS) 179; Bill Jacobs (44) 212; Cheyenne Hudson (L10P) 199; and Myron Hidecker (PP) 191.
High Series: Paul Gilmore (3G) 475; Heath Bradford (SAD) 559; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 537; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 501; Cody Aiken (3Q) 469; David Waddington (LS) 436; Myron Hidecker (PP) 490; and Bill Jacobs (44) 483.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 4-0 18-6; The Rookies 0-4 14½-9½; Bowling Gang 0-4 11½ -12½; All Stars 4-0 10-14; Lady Eagles 1-3 7-17.
High Games: Peggy Arnzen (R) 115; Val Stone (LE) 144; Nancy Berg (LE) 144; Diane Balch (AS) 139; Julie Bentley (M) 171; and Terrie Helmich (BG) 151.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (M) 451; Nancy Berg (LE) 389; Maggie Halbert (TR) 370; Susan Brown (AS) 369; and Terrie Helmich (BG) 379.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.