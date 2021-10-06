Camas Lanes
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Inland Cellular 3-1 9½-2½; Gortsema Motors 4-0 9-3; Cross Continuous Gutters 3-1 6-6; Super 8 3-1 6-6; Camas Lanes 1-3 6-6; ANS 0-4 4½-7½; Bud’s Power Sports 1-3 4-8; The Tire Ladies 1-3 3-9.
High Games: Colleen Paul (S8) 168; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 175; Val Stone ( IC) 148; Georgia Beeh (BPS) 150; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 150; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 154; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 118; Polly Mozingo (TG) 134.
High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 443; Colleen Paul (S8) 417; Georgia Beeh (BPS) 413; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 394; Val Stone (IC) 415; Yvette Wilde (CC) 422; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 327; Polly Mozingo (TG) 336.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Gem Chain Bar 3-1 10-2; Walco, Inc. 2-2 8-4; Les Schwab Tires 3-1 8-4; Grangeville Glass 2-2 7-5; Cash & Carry Foods 4-0 7-5; Idaho Forest Group 1-3 5-3; B & B Bargains 1-3 3-9.
High Games: Wade Peterson (Gcb) 201; Roger Nuxoll (GG) 157; Jay Daniels (IFG) 206; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 245; Joe Jones (WI) 197; Chase Bentley (BB) 159; Ryan Adkison (BB) 159; Joe Walter (LS) 201; Lane Pilant (LS) 192.
High Series: Casey Wilsey (GCB) 510; Roger Nuxoll (GG ) 441; Jay Daniels (IFG) 495; Kent Roberts (IFG) 547; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 534; Joe Jones (WI) 496; Wyatt Perry (BB) 429; Mike Smith (LS) 491.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Meisner’s Maulers 4-0 8½-3½; Randy’s Rollers 4-0 7-5; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 0-4 7-5; Hook ‘Em 4-0 5½-6½; Spare Me 0-4 5-7; J.S.T.H. 0-4 3-9.
High Games: Randy Fischer (RR) 199; Sandi Bowman (JSTH) 153; Dan Schaub (HE) 174; Alex Fiske (SM) 144; Wade Peterson (2/2)) 151; Lewis Meisner (MM) 200/203.
High Series: Randy Fischer (RR) 536; Sandi Bowman (JSTH) 416; Dan Schaub (HE) 451; Alex Fiske (SM) 413; Wade Peterson (2/2) 428; Lewis Meisner (MM) 542.
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 3-1 9-3; Lucky Strikes 2-2 7-5; Pin Pickers 2-2 7-5; 3 Quarters 4-0 7-5; The 3 Gs 4-0 6-6; Strike -A-Delics 0-4 6-6; R.A.D. 0-4 3-9; 44 MAG 1-3 3-9.
High Games: Cody Aiken (3Q) 214; Randy Fischer(RAD) 181; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 182; David Waddington (LS) 180; Bill Jacobs (44) 135; Cheyenne Hudson (L10P) 193; Paul Gilmore (3G) 202; Myron Hidecker (PP) 180.
High Series: Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 492; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 474; Randy Fischer (RAD) 469; Bryan Gilmore (3G) 517; Cody Aiken (3Q) 523; David Waddington (LS) 483; Myron Hidecker (PP) 427; Bill Jacobs (44) 357.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Misfits 3-1 10-2; The Rookies 4-0 8-4; Bowling Gang 2-2 7-5; All Stars 1-3 3-9; Lady Eagles 0-4 2-10.
High Games: Maggie Halbert (R) 154; Val Stone (LE) 194; Diane Balch (AS) 130; Brenda McRoberts(M) 186; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 191.
High Series: Val Stone (LE) 472; Maggie Halbert (TR) 423; Pat Cash (AS) 326; Brenda McRoberts(M) 519; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 387.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.