Camas Lanes

Tuesday Night Ladies

Teams: Inland Cellular 3-1 9½-2½; Gortsema Motors 4-0 9-3; Cross Continuous Gutters 3-1 6-6; Super 8 3-1 6-6; Camas Lanes 1-3 6-6; ANS 0-4 4½-7½; Bud’s Power Sports 1-3 4-8; The Tire Ladies 1-3 3-9.

High Games: Colleen Paul (S8) 168; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 175; Val Stone ( IC) 148; Georgia Beeh (BPS) 150; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 150; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 154; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 118; Polly Mozingo (TG) 134.

High Series: Brenda McRoberts (CL) 443; Colleen Paul (S8) 417; Georgia Beeh (BPS) 413; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 394; Val Stone (IC) 415; Yvette Wilde (CC) 422; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 327; Polly Mozingo (TG) 336.

Thursday Merchants

Teams: Gem Chain Bar 3-1 10-2; Walco, Inc. 2-2 8-4; Les Schwab Tires 3-1 8-4; Grangeville Glass 2-2 7-5; Cash & Carry Foods 4-0 7-5; Idaho Forest Group 1-3 5-3; B & B Bargains 1-3 3-9.

High Games: Wade Peterson (Gcb) 201; Roger Nuxoll (GG) 157; Jay Daniels (IFG) 206; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 245; Joe Jones (WI) 197; Chase Bentley (BB) 159; Ryan Adkison (BB) 159; Joe Walter (LS) 201; Lane Pilant (LS) 192.

High Series: Casey Wilsey (GCB) 510; Roger Nuxoll (GG ) 441; Jay Daniels (IFG) 495; Kent Roberts (IFG) 547; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 534; Joe Jones (WI) 496; Wyatt Perry (BB) 429; Mike Smith (LS) 491.

Friday Night Mixed

Teams: Meisner’s Maulers 4-0 8½-3½; Randy’s Rollers 4-0 7-5; 2 Balls n 2 Gutters 0-4 7-5; Hook ‘Em 4-0 5½-6½; Spare Me 0-4 5-7; J.S.T.H. 0-4 3-9.

High Games: Randy Fischer (RR) 199; Sandi Bowman (JSTH) 153; Dan Schaub (HE) 174; Alex Fiske (SM) 144; Wade Peterson (2/2)) 151; Lewis Meisner (MM) 200/203.

High Series: Randy Fischer (RR) 536; Sandi Bowman (JSTH) 416; Dan Schaub (HE) 451; Alex Fiske (SM) 413; Wade Peterson (2/2) 428; Lewis Meisner (MM) 542.

Sunday Night Mixed

Teams: Laughing 10 Pins 3-1 9-3; Lucky Strikes 2-2 7-5; Pin Pickers 2-2 7-5; 3 Quarters 4-0 7-5; The 3 Gs 4-0 6-6; Strike -A-Delics 0-4 6-6; R.A.D. 0-4 3-9; 44 MAG 1-3 3-9.

High Games: Cody Aiken (3Q) 214; Randy Fischer(RAD) 181; Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 182; David Waddington (LS) 180; Bill Jacobs (44) 135; Cheyenne Hudson (L10P) 193; Paul Gilmore (3G) 202; Myron Hidecker (PP) 180.

High Series: Mathyou Perreault (SAD) 492; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 474; Randy Fischer (RAD) 469; Bryan Gilmore (3G) 517; Cody Aiken (3Q) 523; David Waddington (LS) 483; Myron Hidecker (PP) 427; Bill Jacobs (44) 357.

Monday Morning Ladies

Teams: Misfits 3-1 10-2; The Rookies 4-0 8-4; Bowling Gang 2-2 7-5; All Stars 1-3 3-9; Lady Eagles 0-4 2-10.

High Games: Maggie Halbert (R) 154; Val Stone (LE) 194; Diane Balch (AS) 130; Brenda McRoberts(M) 186; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 191.

High Series: Val Stone (LE) 472; Maggie Halbert (TR) 423; Pat Cash (AS) 326; Brenda McRoberts(M) 519; Lynn Sonnen (BG) 387.

