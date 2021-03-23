Bowling
Camas Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed
Teams: Laughing 10 pins 3-1 66-38; R.A.D. 3-1 62½-41½; Strike-a-Delics 0-4 56½-47½; The 3 G’s 3-1 53½-50½; 3 Quarters 1-3 50½-53½; Lucky Strikes 1-3 44-60; 44 MAG 4-0 47-57; L. L. & M. 1-3 35-68.
High Games: Louie Serrano (L10) 204-209; Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 201; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 203; Bryan Gilmore (3g) 190; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 203; David Waddinton (LS) 183; Gary Kalmbach (44) 203; Julie Bentley (3Q) 170.
High Series: Louie Serrano (L10) 582; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 589; Doug Mcroberts (RAD) 547; Bryan Gilmore (3G) 533; David Waddington (LS) 479; Gary Kalmbach (44) 524; Cody Aiken (3Q) 428.
Monday Morning Ladies
Teams: Bowling Gang 1-3 51-37; Lady Eagles 4-0 61-27; Misfits 3-1 54½-33½; Hits & Misses 0-4 48-44; All Stars 3-1 39½-53½.
High Games: Barb Remacle (M) 173; Charlene Hinkley (bg) 159; Diane Balch (AS) 120; Nancy Berg (LE) 168; Bonita Perreault (HM) 145.
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 473; Terrie Helmich (LB) 371; Val Stone (LE) 473; Diane Balch (AS) 319; Bonita Perreault (HM) 398.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Teams: Gortsema Motors 1-3 61½-34½; Camas Lanes 4-0 63-33; Cross Continuous Gutters 0-4 57½-38½; Inland Cellular 0-4 52½-40½; Bud’s Power Sports 3-1 47-49; Super 8 4-0 39-57; PK Excavating 1-3 31½-60½; ANS 0-4 28-68.
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 214; Brenda McRoberts (CL) 183; Alta Clark (IC) 146; Mandi Riener (BPS) 176; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 173; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 158; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 131; Lacey Bybee (PK) 139.
High Series: Brenda Mcroberts (CL) 494; Linda Sonnen (S8) 596; Mandi Riener (BPS) 508; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 437; Val Stone (IC) 399; Yvette Wilde (CC) 463; Marie Hinkson (ANS) 345; Lacey Bybee (PK) 348.
Thursday Merchants
Teams: Walco, Inc. 1-3 25-15; Camas Lanes 3-1 25-15; Cash & Carry Foods 2-2 24-16; Idaho Forest Group 0-4 22-18; Grangeville Glass 0-4 19-21; Camas Body Shop 4-0 19-21; Marek Enterprises 4-0 16-22; Bell Equipment 2-2 11-29.
High Games: Wade Peterson (CL) 230; Shawn Shaw (GG) 192; Louie Serrano (BE) 224-254; Jay Daniels (IFG) 202-205; Kent Roberts (IFG) 211; Heath Bradford (CCF) 206; Dan Fischer (WI) 223; Randy Fischer( WI) 222; Chase Bentley (ME) 167; Joseph Walter (CBS) 194.
High Series: Wade Peterson (CL) 557; Shaw Shaw (GG ) 465; Louie Serrano (BE) 625; Jay Daniels (IFG) 564; Heath Bradford (CCF) 535; Randy Fischer (WI) 545; Maclane Smith (ME) 451; Mike Smith (CBS) 535.
Friday Night Mixed
Teams: Randy’s Rollers 3-1 26-14; Hook ‘Em 3-1 23-17; Slop Shots 3-1 23-17; Meisner’s Maulers 4-0 23-17; Bowling Babes 0-4 17-23; Off the Wall 1-3 17-23; Lickety Splits 1-3 12-25; Babes & Balls 1-3 16-24.
High Games: Mike Pilant (MM) 189; Doug McRoberts (RR) 179; Heath Bradford (SS) 175; Janie Cash (HE) 158; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 153; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 204; Casey Wilsey (LS) 179.
High Series: Lewis Meisner (MM) 475; Randy Fischer (RR) 514; Heath Bradford (SS) 499; Janie Cash (HE) 412; Shawn Shaw (B&B) 388; Cheyenne Hudson (OTW) 493; Casey Wilsey (LS) 495.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.