KAMIAH — The Kubs teamed up with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, sponsors and their Clearwater Valley rivals to raise $7,811 for their local food banks. The respect the foes have for each other was on display during the games last Thursday night, Dec. 19, which ended up split with the CV girls taking the opener 29-23 and the Kamiah boys taking the nightcap 63-36.
GIRLS: CV 29, Kamiah 23
With a standing-room crowd spilling out into the hallways, the Clearwater Valley girls made more of the hectic scene than their neighbors.Kamiah led 2-0 on a couple of free throws and 4-3 on Mya Barger’s layup assisted by Jazzy Oatman, but CV scored 10 of the next 11 points.
The Rams’ early baskets came by way of Kadance Schilling’s breakway layup, a short shot by Schilling, a jumper by Kaitlyn Mangun, a jumper by Schilling, a free throw by Martha Smith, another Schilling layup, and a foul shot by Mangun.
Kamiah scored just before halftime, but trailed 13-7.
Early in the third quarter, KHS rallied on a three-pointer by Destiny Knight and a jump shot by Maya Engledow. Those shots cut CV’s lead to 14-12 with about four minutes left in the third.
CV countered with a couple of free throws — one apiece by Mangun and Smith — as well as a putback of a foul shot that was missed.
The fourth quarter saw CV protecting a four-point lead with a mix of points off turnovers and long jumpers, including a three-pointer by Alicia Reuben that increased the lead to nine, 25-16.
Schilling was the only scorer in double-figures with 14 points, Knight led Kamiah with 7.
The win put CV level with Potlatch in the Whitepine League standings; the Rams played the Loggers Dec. 21, after the print deadline for this Christmas edition of the Free Press.
BOYS: Kamiah 63, CV 36
Clearwater Valley led 2-0 on a jumper by Tate Pfefferkorn, but Titus Oatman put KHS up 3-2 with a triple from the right side.
There were no more lead changes, as Kamiah wound up scoring 14 in a row during the first quarter, which blunted CV’s surge during the second quarter.
“None of it’s on the guys tonight,” Rams coach Craig Shorey said. “They didn’t quit. But their coach has to get better.”
The second quarter saw CV cut Kamiah’s lead to nine with a hoop by Laban Francis. KHS pushed it back to 12 with Oatman scoring on a fast break.
CV got back in the game as Tyce Pfefferkorn notched back-to-back threes from the right win corner, cutting it to six, 19-13.
The Rams cut it to five on a dribble-drive layup by Connor Jackson and cut it to four on another triple by Tyce Pfefferkorn — that one from the left wing.
Kamiah’s Sam Brisbois answered with a three-pointer, which came out of a second chance generated by the Kubs’ aggression on the offensive boards.
Down by five starting the third quarter, CV misfired on three straight possessions and Kamiah scored the first eight points after halftime.
“We got decent shots that didn’t fall,” Shorey said. “No disrespect to Kamiah. They beat us on their cuts. But if you ask why they beat us on those, it comes back to my first point. Those were on Coach Shorey, on me, and I’m the one that has to get better.”
After the Kubs pushed their lead back to 13 points, the closest CV came was 10, with about a minute left in the third.
Kamiah’s Jace Sams, who led all scorers with 23 points, converted an baseline inbounds pass from Brisbois into a point-blank layup. Brisbois added a jumper just before the quarter expired, and went on to finish with 11 points. Oatman tallied 10 for KHS and Tyce Pfefferkorn finished with CV’s team-high 13.
“Team defense, truthfully, was the best thing we did tonight,” coach Aaron Skinner said. “We had some letdowns on some dribble-drives, but ultimately, we played pretty darn good help defense in the key. If CV was going to win, they were going to have to shoot the three, and what we took away from them is what they’re best at.”
The Kubs shot 14-for-16 at the foul line, including 10 in a row during the second half.
“That stuck out to me,” Skinner said. “We’ve been at about the 50 percent mark all season, and coming out here and hitting 88 percent is a tribute to what we’ve been doing in practice.”
Coming — The CV boys and girls played Potlatch after this week’s early deadline, and both CV squads return to action in 2020 on Jan. 7 at Timberline.
The Kamiah squads are now off for the holiday, with the boys scheduled to host Orofino on Jan. 3 and the girls to host Orofino on Jan. 6.
